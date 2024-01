Lunar Awakening themed Whisper bounties are available throughout the event making them an excellent place to earn Ancestors Favor reputation while appeasing the Tree of Whispers!

There are 10 Ancestor’s Favor reputation levels in total to earn, and 6 different Lunar themed cosmetic rewards to unlock.

Celebrate with Ying-Yue and bask in the glow of Lunar Awakening when it arrives on February 6!