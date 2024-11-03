Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Ending Explained

The way the lore of Diablo is written now... this entry will be the final one in the chronological order. And an eventual write-off of the franchise as a whole. The world of Sanctuary has literally been made into a dying/dead world with no hope of saving it. The universe of Diablo will eventually... disappear. And in its wake, an unknowable corruption that inevitably seeps into all reality.
This article isn't an explanation, just a summation
Here's the explanation:Akarat-phisto is going to be the big bad in the next expansion. It'll likely have dark paladins, maybe even a a playable class since they all revere akarat or it might just create a lore reason to reinstate paladins in the game as they work to undue the damage of Akarat-phisto.