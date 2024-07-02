This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Who is Akarat in Diablo 4? Discussing Lore of the Vessel of Hatred Cinematic
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 2 min ago
by
Arktane
Blizzard cinematics never disappoint, and that certainly holds true for the
announcement trailer for Vessel of Hatred
, Diablo 4's first expansion. A grisly, haunting few minutes focus on Neyrelle and her burden, the soulstone containing none other than the eldest Prime Evil himself, Mephisto. As we watch Neyrelle pray at the beginning of the cinematic, one name stands out above everything else - Akarat.
Who exactly is Akarat, the Prophet of Zakarum? Why do people invoke his name for protection or salvation? What even is the "Inner Light" and what do Akarat and Zakarum have to do with it? We're taking a closer look at Akarat, the wandering ascetic.
If you would like to know more about the history of the Zakarum as well as its greatest Paladin Champion, consider reading this previous lore deep dive!
Whatever Happened to the Diablo 2 Paladin?: The Zakarum and Paladin Marshal Carthas
Akarat the Ascetic
To know Akarat is to know not of just the man and why he sought a new way, but of their wisdom and the failure of those who sought to walk the path of Zakarum. Regarded as kind, selfless, and beyond compassionate, Akarat wished to share his wisdom with all peoples; not out of any personal gain, but simply to teach others.
"I say unto you, let not the foul darkness engulf the Light within you.
For whosoever hears these words and knows them to be true shall be reborn." — Akarat
The Fires of War and Divine Inspiration
The war between the Vizjerei, Ennead, and Ammuit clans wreaked devastation across the lands of Kehjistan. The capital city of Viz-jun lay strewn in ruins, wrought by reckless magic and the depraved act of unleashing enslaved Demons. In the aftermath of such atrocities, many who once revered magic came to scorn what was once a way of life, the fabric which once weaved so thoroughly through society was burned away by the terrified masses. Feeling lost from its absence, however, many people flocked to faith over the subsequent decades, praying desperately for protection and certainty. Some instead chose to remove themselves from the woes of societal turmoil in Xiansai. A group of people retreated into the Guozhi Mountains to become ascetics, relinquishing their material comforts for a life of contemplation and meditation, one of which was Akarat.
Xiansai concept art by
Christian Lorenz Scheurer
.
After some time had passed while sequestered high atop the frigid mountain peaks, Akarat conjured a vision of blinding radiance while journeying deep within their soul in meditation. The ascetic witnessed a brilliant flash of light within the trance, pure and beautiful; enveloping the sky and embracing the earth with its warm glow. Awestruck, he erroneously believed this to be an angel, which he would come to call Yaerius, meaning "son of light" in the language of the Xian. In the wake of such a sight came an incomplete, yet powerful revelation - a glimpse of secret, long-forgotten knowledge of the universe and mankind's greatest treasure. This vision stirred something within Akarat, compelling him to leave his fellow ascetics behind, beginning a great journey to the cities of Kehjistan so that he may share what he had learned with the world.
Walking the busy streets of cities across all of Kehjistan, Akarat would tell all who would listen the meaning of "Zakara" - be it prince or pauper. He spoke of how every individual has been endowed with "Zakara" or "Inner Light", since even the time of the Ancients. He preached the importance of nurturing this Inner Light by living a good life to manifest strength and balance with the world and its people. As his words started to resonate with more people, several began to follow Akarat as disciples to learn more from him and live by his example.
"My words are not new. The ancients embraced the Light completely,
and it made them mightier than we can even imagine." - Akarat
The Fate of Akarat and His Teachings
The exact reasoning behind Akarat's departure and his ultimate fate is shrouded in mystery and conjecture. On some uncertain day, towards some uncertain destination, Akarat disappeared. Leaving behind the world and his followers, Akarat ventured into the jungles beyond Kehjistan to never be seen again.
Over the following decades and centuries after Akarat's disappearance, many people converted to the new religion of Zakarum which was formally established as a church against the previous wishes of Akarat himself. This church would go on to write scripture, doctrines, and tenets which almost entirely warped the philosophy of Akarat. The Church of Zakarum even somewhat deified Akarat, with the faithful praying for his protection and calling him a prophet.
In the distant future from Akarat's time, countless people have died while praying for salvation from him and countless more have murdered others in his name. Many have since thrown their lives away, seeking the Tomb of Akarat within the jungles and swamplands in an effort to redeem their corrupted and misguided faith through Akarat's very bones.
"May the Light grant me strength.
Akarat, be with me now. I need you." - Jenks, Protector of Saint's Calling
Akarat and the Vessel of Hatred
After so many others have fallen in their search for Akarat's Tomb, either by Demon, blade, sickness, or despair, a lone girl with the heaviest of burdens treads the same path. Neyrelle, the apprentice of Horadrim Lorath Nahr, travels deep into the jungles of Nahantu carrying the Soulstone of Mephisto, the Lord of Hatred. It is likely certain that Neyrelle will succeed in finding the tomb, but what she may find there is undoubtedly concerning.
Zakarum faithful, Crusaders, Paladins, and even Neyrelle; all of their hopes lie within Akarat's Tomb. Given that Mephisto has shown almost no resistance during their travels with Neyrelle, it is very possible that Mephisto
wants
to be taken to the tomb. For what better Vessel of Hatred can there be than the progenitor of the very faith he corrupted so many years ago? While hatred feeds on doubt and despair, what greater despair can there be than the death of the hope of uncountable people? The death of a hope that Akarat will save them. While this is just purely speculation, one thing is known for certain - Hatred is both cruel and
patient
.
"The true path of Zakarum begins within me and begins within you.
The Inner Light is but mankind's birthright. It emerges from faith
in your knowledge and skill, of your steel, and of the strength
of your convictions - guided by virtue and compassion."
How do you think Akarat will play into the events of Vessel of Hatred? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post