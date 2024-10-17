This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Seething Opals Stealth Buffed - More Reputation, More Bonus Loot
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 54 min ago
by
Jezartroz
In an undocumented change, Blizzard has revealed that Seething Opals have received a stealth buff in Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.3, increasing both reputation and bonus loot gains!
Diablo 4 Season 6 Overview
Many players have voiced their opinions on Reddit, X (formerly known as Twitter), and more regarding Seething Opals, one of the Season 6 mechanics in Diablo 4. While Blizzard had
previously clarified
that Seething Opals were in fact functioning as intended, community sentiment trended towards dislike of how both loot and reputation gains were handled. Today, Diablo 4 Content Supervisor Don Adams revealed that Seething Opals received a stealth buff to alleviate some of these concerns:
With both reputation gain and loot buffed, do you think this fixes Seething Opals? Let us know in the comments below.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
SecretSapphic
on 2024-10-17T18:12:00-05:00
W
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News