Diablo 4 Secret Finding - Ring of Misfortune Unique Found!

Sowhatsthecatch
This is the Ring of Misfortune
, a reward for the Lucky Coin secret quest. When one of each class throws the Lucky Coin
into the Wishing Well in Scosglen, this is the result. The Well-Wisher title and the Ring of Misfortune
.
The Lucky Coin
was looted (thanks to Discord user Jimpen) by using a Greed Shrine and looting the corpse of the soldier who gets his face smashed in (mini event). The exact method we're still a little shaky on but the Greed Shrine seems to be a prerequisite.
Credit to u/nova_sgx
and a huge shoutout to the Not Finding A Cow Level Discord
. Also shoutout to the Discord users Jimpen, Tweaked, Teire, and Raffi1337.