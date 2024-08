Diablo 4 Secret Finding - Ring of Misfortune Unique Found!

Sowhatsthecatch

This is the Ring of Misfortune , a reward for the Lucky Coin secret quest. When one of each class throws the Lucky Coin into the Wishing Well in Scosglen, this is the result. The Well-Wisher title and the Ring of Misfortune The Lucky Coin was looted (thanks to Discord user Jimpen) by using a Greed Shrine and looting the corpse of the soldier who gets his face smashed in (mini event). The exact method we're still a little shaky on but the Greed Shrine seems to be a prerequisite.Credit to u/nova_sgx and a huge shoutout to the Not Finding A Cow Level Discord . Also shoutout to the Discord users Jimpen, Tweaked, Teire, and Raffi1337.