DonTheCrown Analyzes Updated Uniques and Legendaries in Diablo 4 Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 13 min ago
by
Garmanoth
Blizzard released
Patch 1.5.0 Patch Notes
this week following their recent
Developer Update Livestream
going over all of the updates coming to Diablo 4 in Season 5, including changes to the
many
new Unique and Legendary items. We've recently put together a comprehensive look at the
changes to all new Uniques in Patch 1.5.0
, and if you’re feeling overwhelmed due to the sheer number of new items - you’re not alone. Thankfully, Diablo 4 content creator
DonTheCrown
has just uploaded a new YouTube video to help players come to grips with the wealth of new items coming to the game in Season 5!
DonTheCrown on YouTube DonTheCrown on Twitch
In the video, DonTheCrown analyzes each and every new Unique Item and Legendary Aspect coming to the game in Season 5, and discusses their recent updates compared to the initial versions. He's also taken the time to share their own thoughts and suggestions for players interested in getting the most out of these new items! Regardless of your preferred class or build, Don’s new video is an excellent jumping-off point for players interested in learning about the new items coming to the game in Season 5!
Diablo 4 Season 5 Overview Season 5 1.5.0 Patch Notes
How do you feel about the new items making their way to Diablo 4 in Season 5, and do you have any favorites? Tell us what you’re thinking in the comments below!
