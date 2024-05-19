This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Season 4 Patch 1.4.0b - Masterworking Material Cost Significantly Reduced
Diablo IV
Posted
27 minutes ago
by
Garmanoth
Blizzard has released a new patch for Diablo 4 that significantly reduces the cost of Masterworking material cache transmutes.
Game Updates
The amount of gold it costs to transmute Masterworking material caches has been significantly reduced.
Bug Fixes
Various performance and stability improvements.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News