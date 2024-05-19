Mini Mana Bomb Toy Not Obtainable in MoP Remix?

Just why?
Aye, I noticed this myself when I first checked the vendorsand I'm hoping it's just a bug/mistake... it's one of the things I was most excited about gettingI was there back when theramore 'sploded... but as I'm an alliance main, I didn't get the bomb toy, I got the tabard instead... I didn't even know the toy existed, else I would've done the questline on my horde alt as well >.< (this was back in the day when I didn't really look at wowhead, or thotbott, all that much :P )so yeah... I really hope we can still obtain it ...
I mean, there's also the Theramore tabard, right? There's plenty of stuff that the remix didn't bring back. I guess someone caught that it was not supposed to be there and it got clipped.
Ugh C'mon Blizz.....
Once upon a time I noticed I had an item from the event, but somehow didn't have the toy. Brought it up with a GM a handful of years ago and they granted me the toy. Cheers to those if they open it up.
You can only buy it as a Horde player.
Another example of how MoP Remix should be categorized as the largest Blizzard Bait-n-Switch in history. Heads should roll at Blizzard for this cluster-f**k
Yeah, just like the Kor'kron war wolf can't let people get it as the 0.01% of the player base who have it(and don't even use it) might get annoyed that their "prestige" is at risk.
Uh, I saw it available on my Vulpera? I could check again.
More false advertising for Scamdaria Timelying.Literally trailers on their channel show rewards you can't buy, and experience rates you can't.This whole event has gone from fun to just infuriating.
Some people see it, some people don't?Out of curiosity, people who do see it, did you complete the Theramore scenario before checking?
I will be super bummed if it was removed. it was one of the things i was most excited about. I did this back in the day as ally but did not realize that horde got their own thing that did not transfer over. the good news is this is acting kind of janky which implies its bugged, not cut. some people are saying they got the bomb/tabard in the mail after doing the scenario while others have not. I asked someone who got the tabard and they said they did the event on ally back in the day, so i took my ally through the scenario to see if my time runner would also get mailed a tabard since i had done the ally side event as well, and i got nothing. so maybe it was meant to be awarded but most players are bugged? or its now more or less a % chance of being awarded?whatever it is, the stealth removal from the vendor and unclear connection to the scenario is a frustrating change. hope we get a clear answer soon. There is no reason to withhold an 11 year old toy most people missed.
I won't lie. I was very excited about getting access to the Theramore toys and appearances from the pre-MoP Event. When I found out that those items aren't available, it really killed my desire to keep playing remix.