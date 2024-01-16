Diablo 4 Season 3 Revealed - Season of the Construct

Ancient forces threaten Sanctuary. Aided by your Seneschal Companion, hazard the many traps and devastating Constructs beneath the deserts of Kehjistan.

Deep beneath the swirling sands, elemental forces are amassing for malicious whims of the demon Malphas. Only by descending far below the surface will you be able to cull this cursed threat from its root.

Season of the Construct begins on January 23 at 10 a.m. PST. Prepare to uncover the powerful secrets of Zoltun Kulle’s Loom with a new Dungeon type called Vaults, a seasonal robotic Seneschal Companion, and Weekly Leaderboards in The Gauntlet. Several key quality-of-life features—including almost constant Helltide events—arrive to help aid your conquests while fighting in the Vaults.

Unearth Zoltun Kulle’s Legacy in a New Questline

Unearth Zoltun Kulle’s Legacy in a New Questline

A new threat lurks deep beneath the sands of Kehjistan, where the Loom, an ancient technology—designed by Zoltun Kulle and Ayuzhan of Caldeum—has been usurped by the forces of evil. The Demon Malphas is responsible for twisting the Loom for his cruel whims. Zoltun’s former companion Ayuzhan leads you through the treacherous Vaults, desperate to stop the formidable Malphas and his deadly constructs from overtaking Sanctuary.

Travel to the Gatehall, a town center underneath Kehjistan that serves as your base of operations in the fight against the Constructs. The Gatehall is your conduit to access the deadly Vaults— riddled with elemental Hazards and Constructs, these Vaults are the key to harnessing the true potential of the Loom. Travel to the Loom to stop the threat at its source and defeat Malphas in a new Boss fight.

To play the Season of the Construct Seasonal Questline, you must create a new character on the Seasonal Realm and have completed the Main Campaign. Take advantage of the Skip Main Campaign feature once you’ve completed the prologue if you want to jump right in!

Battle side by side with your Seneschal Companion

Wield the power of the Loom by acquiring your very own Seneschal Companion, which becomes available during the Seasonal Questline. In Zoltun’s vision the Seneschal compliments your adventures by engaging directly in the fight or aiding you dutifully on the sidelines.

Using magical Governing and Tuning Stones recovered from the Vaults and elsewhere in Sanctuary, augment your Seneschal to best suit your targeted build for Season of the Construct. Governing Stones determine which attacks your Seneschal can perform, while Tuning Stones will augment those skills and provide greater utility. You can equip your Seneschal with 2 Governing Stones and 6 Tuning Stones, one Governing stone for each attack and three Tuning Stones to augment the ability. There are 12 Governing Stones and 27 different Tuning Stones of different rarities to seek out in the Vaults to unlock the full power of the Seneschal construct.

Tuning and Governing Stones can be acquired in a few different ways. Complete Vaults to earn one random Tuning Stone and seek out Wardwoven Chests to earn additional Tuning Stones-- both of which can be earned through various levels of the Season Journey. Both types also have a low chance to appear as drops when playing Vaults and Arcane Tremors. Defeating enemy Constructs within the Vaults will also grant Shattered Stone, which can be crafted into Governing and Tuning Stones at Jewelers found throughout Sanctuary.

To unlock the full power of the Stones, you will need to increase their raw power by levelling them. Collect or craft duplicates of the same Stones, fuse them together to grant experience and eventually level up your currently held Stones. Increasing the level of these stones increases the potency and ability of these attacks. Increasing the level of your Tuning Stones can add additional projectiles or augment the damage type they perform.

Once you’ve acquired your Seneschal, they’ll follow you everywhere in Sanctuary until Season of the Construct ends.

Below is a full list of the Governing and Tuning Stones available for the Seneschal Companion:

Governing Stones:

Autodefense: The Seneschal Construct activates an antimaterial field around itself shooting down enemy projectiles. Can not shoot down Boss or Player projectiles.

Bushwhack: Quickly ambush dealing damage to each target. May strike the same target multiple times.

Firefly: Deploy a small construct that lands on the target and explodes 3 times, dealing damage.

Focus Fire: The Seneschal Construct channels a ray of fire onto targets dealing damage to each over time.

Gyrate: The Seneschal Construct whirls its legs around quickly dealing damage to all surrounding enemies.

Impale: Perform a line attack to all enemies in front of the Seneschal Construct dealing damage.

Lightning Bolt: Launch a bolt of Lightning at the target dealing damage. Arcs to other targets dealing a portion of the original damage.

Protect: The Seneschal Construct materializes a protective Barrier on the player for a portion of their Maximum Life.

Reconstruct: The Seneschal Construct channels a reconstruction beam Healing the player for a portion of their Maximum Life over time.

Slash: Pummel enemies in front of the Seneschal Construct dealing damage.

Tempest: Electrically charge an enemy causing it to deal damage to themselves and additional each second over time. If the enemy is killed, Tempest spreads to another enemy gaining for additional time and bonus damage. These bonuses are also applied if Tempest is reapplied onto the same enemy.

Tuning Stone Abilities:

Voluminous Support: The supported skill's effect size is increased.

Swift Support: The supported Skill gains an Attack Speed bonus.

Breaking Support: Damage from the supported Skill instantly destroys enemy Barrier effects. In addition, there is a chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds.

Tactical Support: Decrease the cooldown of the supported Skill.

Efficiency Support: When the supporting skill deals damage, you gain Critical Strike Chance to the same targets hit.

Devastation Support: Supported Skill gains a Critical Strike Damage bonus.

Safeguard Support: When used, the supported Skill grants Damage Reduction to you.

Frigid Support: A portion of the supported Skill's damage dealt is applied as Cold damage over time and applies Chill.

Burning Support: A portion of he supported Skill's damage is applied as Burning damage over time. Burning enemies take bonus Critical Strike Damage from the Seneschal Construct.

Electrocution Support: A portion of the supported skill's damage dealt is applied as Lightning damage over time and has a chance to Stun enemies.

Bleeding Support: A portion of the supported skill's damage dealt is applied as Bleeding damage over time. Enemies take bonus Bleeding damage from all sources while moving.

Poison Support: A portion of the supported skill's damage dealt is applied as Poison damage over time. This poison has a chance each second to spread all Poison damage to an additional enemy.

Dusk Support: A portion of the supported Skill's damage dealt is applied as Shadow damage over time. Afflicted enemies who attack have a chance for their attacks to be interrupted. Does not interrupt Bosses.

Duration Support: Supported Skills have their durations increased.

Fortify Support: When the Seneschal Construct uses the supported Skill, you gain Fortify. Skills with slower attack speeds or skills with cooldowns will increase the amount of Fortify granted.

Resource Support: Player gains an amount of Primary Resource when the supporting Skill first deals damage.

Initiative Support: The supported Skill will cause the Seneschal Construct to teleport to the target if out of range. Can only occur once every so often seconds.

Arcing Support: The supported Skill can hit additional enemies.

Multishot Support: Supported Projectile skills launch additional projectiles.

Piercing Support: The supported Projectile Skill will pierce multiple enemies.

Gripping Support: Damage and effects done by the supporting Skill to Distant enemies pulls them towards the Seneschal Construct. Can only occur once every so often per enemy.

Registered Damage Support: Any damage caused from the supported Skill is registered. The registered damage explodes at effectiveness when the target dies as Fire damage.

Seeking Support: The supported Projectile Skill will auto-seek enemies for a limited duration.

Slowing Support: Damage from the supported Skill Slows enemy movement speed for a limited duration. The closer the enemy is to the Seneschal Construct, the greater the Slow amount. Enemies may be slowed up to a maximum amount.

Mockery Support: Damage done by the supporting Skill Taunts enemies hit for a limited duration of time. This can only occur once every so often per enemy. Does not work on bosses.

Scholars have spoken in hushed whispers concerning rumors of fabled Tuning Stones, far beyond the capable power of mere mortals. Their existence is ephemeral, never confirmed by a dignified mage of high ranking. All that is known of them is writ below:

Evernight: ???

Genesis: ???

Test yourself in Deadly New Dungeons: Vaults

While Ayuzhan slept, Malphas grew in strength, harnessing the awesome power of the Loom and corrupting the vast network of Vaults lying dormant. Originally armed to keep out any demonic influence, the various Hazards implemented now protect the forces of evil they once kept at bay.

The Vaults are specialized dungeons that house elemental Hazards devised by Zoltun Kulle and Ayuzhan themselves. Amongst the Hazards lay The Constructs, an entirely new monster family. Several elemental variants of these monsters lurk in wait for any unsuspecting wanderers to fall into their mechanical clutches.

Upon entering the Vault—after converting the required Pearls of Warding— you can be blessed by Zoltun’s Warding, a special layered blessing which grants access to riches within the Vaults. Zoltun’s Warding diminishes stack by stack if you manage to fall prey to the various Hazards scattered throughout the Vaults.

If you manage to keep Zoltun’s Warding intact after defeating the Vault Boss, you’ll unlock a Wardwoven Chest, which has a higher chance of granting Legendary items. Using Pearls of Warding can increase the risk by exchanging them for extra stacks of Zoltun’s Warding at the Vault entrance—succeed, and your reward will increase as well.

At World Tier III, Nightmare Vaults unlock. Vault Sigils will drop alongside typical Nightmare Dungeon Sigils, or they can be crafted which will require Pearls of Warding to create. These Vaults function similar to Nightmare Dungeons—however they will have deadly Constructs and Hazards scattered throughout, and the Wardwoven Chests for the savvy wanderer.

Staunch the Spread of Arcane Tremors

Malphas’ seeks to unleash deadly Constructs upon Sanctuary, pouring from the underground Vault to terrorize the innocents and sinful alike. Dismantle deadly traps, destroy Lesser and Elite Constructs to earn Shattered Stone. Dispatching Elite Constructs grants Pearls of Warding which can be used to earn higher valued rewards from replaying Vaults. Negate the Arcane Tremor by defeating the Vault’s mighty Herald Construct, securing a tenuous peace to the denizens above.

Coming Soon: Leaderboards Arrive with The Gauntlet

A new challenge arrives later in Season of the Construct. Fight through The Gauntlet, a weekly rotating fixed dungeon that will have you competing for the top spot on the leaderboards. Only the strongest will emerge to claim their place on the weekly leaderboards, the top weekly scores will earn their permanent place in the Hall of the Ancients. More details on the arrival of the Gauntlet will be available in a future blog.

Quality-of-Life Updates in Season of the Construct

Helltides Endure

Starting in Season of the Construct, Helltides are always active, save for a 5-minute rest once per hour. Battle Hellspawn far more frequently, increasing your chances to collect Cinders and the bountiful rewards that come with them.

Enhanced Movement with W-A-S-D

Wanderers on PC can now navigate through the various wastes of Sanctuary by using the W-A-S-D keys on your keyboard, instead of your mouse. Enjoy the increased functionality of traversing through dungeons and above ground alike.

Extra Stash Tab

An extra Stash Tab is now available for your adventuring needs. Proceed to the Stash in any capital city to purchase an additional stash tab.

Various other Quality-of-Life Updates

We have also made improvements to reallocating your skill tree, improvements to UI when trading Gold, increased rates to earn the items needed to summon the Beast in the Ice, and more!

Stay tuned for our full Patch Notes for Season of the Construct, which will be available on January 19.

Earn Rewards with the Season Journey and Battle Pass

As you eradicate the menacing machinations of the Loom, you’ll earn rewards from the Season Journey and Battle Pass.

The Season Journey is broken into Chapters with tasks to complete. As you progress through the Journey, you’ll earn rewards befitting Sanctuary’s defenders, such as new Legendary Aspects, the Awoken Adamant Armor (which unlocks across various higher Tiers), and 3 Scrolls of Amnesia, which provide a free Skill Tree and Paragon Board reset. The Journey also provides Favor—the resource used to climb through the Battle Pass’ Tiers—which can be earned naturally by playing aspects of the game as well.

The Season of the Construct Battle Pass begins on January 23, 10 a.m. PST and hosts 90 Reward Tiers—28 Free Tiers and 62 Premium Tiers.

If you get the Premium Battle Pass, not only will the rewards of the Free Tiers be yours to wield, but Awoken Armor Sets, Platinum, and more also await you. For example, the Awoken Spheral Barding Mount Armor and Awoken Clockwork Equid Mount unlock at Tier 90.

If you decide to embrace the destructive terror and get the Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass, you’ll also receive 20 Tier Skips and the Spinning Loom Emote.

Smoldering Ashes earned from the Free Tiers can be spent on Season Blessings that provide helpful bonuses to beat back Hell’s armies. There are three new Blessings for Season of the Construct:

Urn of Enduring Grace: Boost to the duration of Shrine effects.

Urn of Tuning: Chance to receive an additional Tuning Stone from Wardwoven chests.

Urn of Whispers: Boost the chance to receive a Greater Collection from Whisper rewards.

The bonuses gained from the five Season Blessings only last until the end of Season of the Construct.

Acquire Fabled Threads from Tejal’s Shop

We’re dialing up the heat in the Shop with new Equipment, Armor, Accessories, Mount and Mount Armor bundles that will have you slaying in style. Starting on January 23, you’ll want to pay Tejal a visit to browse her wares—remember to check back often, as she’ll update her stock throughout Season of the Construct. One such rarefied find from the far reaches of Sanctuary is the barbarian Lord Eater Cosmetic Bundle, which contains the Lord Eater‘s Armor Set, 2 Lord Eater’s Weapon Cosmetics, and a Lord Eater’s Legend marking.

Stay Up to Date with Diablo IV News

On January 18 at 9 a.m. PST, there will be a Developer Update Livestream, which will take a deep dive into everything coming with Season of the Construct. Join community director Adam Fletcher and members of the Development team as they discuss the all-new Seneschal companion, Vaults, the Seasonal Questline, and more.

Watch the Diablo IV Developer Update Livestream on our Twitch or YouTube Channels on January 18.

Fight back the devilish machinations that threaten all we hold dear in Season of the Construct!

-The Diablo IV Team