This Week in WoW: January 16, 2024 - MDI and AWC Sign Ups Now Live

Each week we’ll look ahead to what’s in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. Explore all that the Seeds of Renewal content update has to offer this week and take to the skies once more with the Outland Cup.
The Seeds of Renewal Content Update Goes Live This Week!
Discover the buried history of Azeroth and the Dragon Isles through the Azerothian Archives Public Event, explore Bel'ameth—a burgeoning new zone offering hope to the kaldorei, take dragonriding to the skies of old-world continents, storm dragonflight dungeons alongside NPC companions, complete new campaign chapters in the continuation of the Dragon Isle epilogues, and more! Learn more in our article
Sign Up for the AWC and MDI in 2024
Signups for the Arena World Championship (AWC) and Mythic Dungeon International (MDI) Season 3 are underway for just a little longer before the competition will swing into action. Don’t miss out on this opportunity for you and your team to climb your way into the winner’s circle!
- Sign up for the MDI Dragonflight Season 3 on Raider.IOby January 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. PST (19:00 GMT).
- Sign up for the AWC on Raider.IOby January 26, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. PST (20:00 GMT).
Learn more about the 2024 esports season in our previously published article
News and Events This Week January 18
January 19 January 21
- (Event) The Outland Cup Begins (January 18 – January 31)
