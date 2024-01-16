Notable NPC Returns in Patch 10.2.5 - Spoilers Inside

First.
Ysera came back like a year ago to hang out with Merithra off-screen and then pat everyone on the back, lol. This was entirely an excuse to keep Malfurion out of the Emerald Dream storyline which is insane writing tbh
Hmm is it strange, I'd rather have Ysera stay, and Malfurion not back with Tyrande?
Can we trade him for Ursoc? I know he's "superdead" but that has never stopped them before.
Just let the poor guy go back to sleep for a few xpacs. He's earned a rest. Yeesh.
Look, folks, we've got this guy, Malfurion, okay? Big-time druid, or so they say. But let's be honest, he's not that great. He spends centuries sleeping – believe me, I know leaders, and leaders don't just take naps while the world is changing. And his decisions? Questionable. He's always talking about balance and nature, but where's the action? Where's the strength? He lets his brother, Illidan, run wild. Not strong leadership, believe me. And let's not forget, he's always relying on others to fix his problems. A leader should be decisive, powerful, not constantly asking adventurers to clean up his messes. We need leaders who can make Azeroth great, not take long naps and talk about trees. That's what I think about Malfurion. Not impressed, folks, not impressed at all.
I think it would be really cool if T and M would just walk around the zone together, enjoying it. Lots of chatting we could listen to. They've only waited really thousands of years for it.
Yea this smells like a Metzen decision.We still haven't heard anything out of Danuser since like May, have we?
Ysera should've returned to the Dream when Merithra took over the role of aspect. I have my concerns regarding why Ysera got to stick around as a useless background character over Malfurion, and I certainly hope my concerns are unfounded and simply coincidental, but still. Good for Tyrande though; she can finally rest AND be with her husband at the same time.
Just bring back Sylvanas. have her sitting in the throne in Gilneas >:)
Not a surprise considering he was a placeholder for Ysera and she went back to release him.
Weak superheroes came back!Malfurion says :"Oohh mighty champion! Pleaseee.. Help me!"As always he is useless and we don't need him in lore.Still waiting for Illidan, Sylvannas bla bla. Nathanos is better than Malfuion.