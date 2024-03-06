This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 PlayStation Game Settings Reset Bug - Fix Coming Soon
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 52 min ago
by
Arktane
PlayStation users have come across an annoying bug following the release of
Patch 1.3.3
. Whenever they log into the game, their global game settings are reset - as if this was their first time loading Diablo 4.
The bug in question makes the game behave as though it had just been installed and has you go through the various prompts for display settings, accessibility settings, etc. To make things all the more annoying, it also starts the introductory cinematic afterwards before finally ending at the character selection screen.
Global Diablo Community Development Director Adam Fletcher responded on X (formerly known as Twitter) to someone who provided footage of the issue in question. Adam has confirmed that a fix will be ready sometime within the next few days. Thankfully, PC users don't have to worry about this bug - but in the meantime, Blizzard is at least actively working on a fix for those console players affected.
