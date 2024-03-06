Amirdrassil Weekly DPS Rankings - Dragonflight Season 3 Week 16

Aight hunters, lets hear it
I don't think that they will balance anything now.They're preparing for the S4 and doing more TWW changes.
Survival yet again ignored - My spec will never be relevant in raid. The second it is anywhere near top 5 ST, it gets nerfed or outclassed entirely by gear. But sure, blizz, im sure small 3-10% damage buffs like s1 will fix it. 1 Intern in charge of all hunter specs and he only works on BM zzzz
So much movement without any balance changes at all.
Hunters had one day where one spec was approaching the top of the DPS and it was immediately nerfed. Meanwhile, Rogues have been the clear lead for weeks and weeks and nothing is really done. Between this and balancing the spec around a ridiculously rare drop bow in Season 1 it's clear that there's some serious bias going on. We only saw one bow the entire tier, but multiple legendaries in the next 2 tiers. OK.Don't even get me started on Shadow Priests.
Hunters always acting like theres 30% difference in dps, not 4-5% lol
Lol looks like all the Havoc FOTM rerollers moved on to Ret.
In the top 10 there' only 1 caster !
Again, this data continues to hide a lot of nuanced information. Elemental shaman look 'in the mix' until you actually look at why. Here are the rankings for Elemental by boss:Gnarlroot: 26/26Igira: 21/26Volcoross: 23/26Council: 2/26 <- this is the problem. Larodar: 19/26Nymue: 23/26Smolderon: 16/26Tindral: 22/26 (only 80 parses)Fyrakk: 17/26 (only 67 parses)There are other classes also being wrongly represented as 'balanced' here. Just look at those ranks. Literally the bottom quarter of all DPS specs on nearly every boss. I do NOT understand why some specs are just left by the wayside and forgotten.