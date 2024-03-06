Clarification for Colossus Warrior in The War Within

could also just... let us move...
Oh. Well now it sounds good./s
Unless it has a huge range like eye beam we'll just be worse Demon Hunters.
didnt realize swinging a weapon rooted you to the earth, its clear no one wants to be rooted when channeling this idk why we're gonna double down on it
>cancellable by movingplease just let us move but make us slowed by 30-40%. This is so damn clunky.
I have no idea why they are always try to add heavy movement restrictive abilities into a game that has always shunned them. Rune of power was a failure they had to buff to absurd levels to for mages to suffer through using. I don't know anyone who enjoyed having casts as melee...Stop trying to make melee into casters it will just have them spec into something else unless you make it brokenly op to brute force it. Even then other classes will just be taken over it.
This is why people dislike the current iteration of Hero Talents... they're a mandatory detriment to both gameplay and class fantasy as opposed to being a fun option for gameplay and class fantasy. They should have just added side nodes to the spec trees, instead of additive cornerstones on top of it all that everyone will have to take because there's so much power in the hero trees. With specs being limited to 1 out of 2 possible hero trees, this isn't a fun customisation, it's mandatory and often ruins the gameplay and the feel of the spec.No, Warriors don't want to be rooted as an unavoidable part of their hero spec; no, Rogues don't want to add two extra active dps buttons into their rotation as an unavoidable consequence of their hero spec; no, Priests don't want to play infusion minigames as a cornerstone of their hero spec (the latter is being reworked, but still). I'd also wager that Troll/Orc/Tauren/etc MM Hunters would have no interest in being either Dark Rangers (Undead) or Sentinels (NElfs) from a class fantasy standpoint either, but here we are. The current iteration of what this system is and what it's trying to do just isn't great.
Hero Talent design, by connecting two existing specs, is cementing the fact that there will be no additional specs added (read: no additional support specs) ... not sure why no one else is noticing this
But can our lego axe get this as well?