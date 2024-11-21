Diablo 4 Patch 2.1 PTR Campfire Chat Catch-Up

On November 21, we held a Campfire Chat that talked about the Public Test Realm (PTR) for the 2.1 Update, which runs from December 3—December 10, for players with a PC Battle.net account.

Members of the development team sat down to give a preview of the upcoming 2.1 PTR, which features the Armory, a new feature that provides the freedom to swap between different builds with ease. We displayed new systems coming to the Seasonal realm including Witchcraft powers, Headhunt bounties, and more. There were also many Class balance changes, new Unique Items, Runes, and Legendary Aspects.

For details on the 2.1 PTR and all that will be included, you can read our blog here. If you’d like to watch the full Campfire Chat to catch up on all the details, see the video below.