Diablo 4 Season 7 Patch 2.1 PTR Starts December 3rd - Blizzard Blog

The 2.1 Public Test Realm (PTR) for Diablo IV will be available from December 3–10, offering you the chance to test upcoming changes and features releasing with the next season for the base game, along with some Vessel of Hatred updates.

The purpose of the PTR is to test updates and features before the launch of Season 7. Then, using your feedback, we’ll be able to make some adjustments before the patch goes live for everyone. The feedback we receive helps us to fine-tune balance changes, eliminate bugs, and create the best experience possible. Having a PTR gives us a chance to test new systems, and we’re grateful for your assistance.

Here is what the 2.1 PTR will be previewing.

Codex

The Armory

New Powers of Witchcraft

Occult Gems

Hunt the Headrotten

New Runes

New Legendary Aspects and Unique Items

A New Branch on the Tree of Whispers

Features Offered for Testing

How to Provide Feedback

How to Install the PTR

2.0 PTR Patch Notes

Please note that this is a preview for PTR content, which is subject to change.

The Armory

The Armory is here! For the wanderer on the roam, the ability to effortlessly swap between saved builds in town has arrived.

The Armory gives you the option to Save, Load, and Name your favorite builds.

Armory Loadout slots are Character bound: 5 Loadout slots per character.

At a glance from your Loadout, you’ll be able to view the Equipment, Skills, selected Paragon Nodes and Glyphs that make up your saved build. Note: changing between Loadout slots with differing Paragon loadouts does not cost Gold.

Start by selecting an empty slot and save your build to begin.

Saving your loadout will capture the following: Equipped Items, Paragon Board and Glyphs, Skill Selections, and Class mechanic.

The Armory can be accessed across each major city in Sanctuary, and end-game hubs such as the Citadel, Tree of Whispers, and Training Grounds in Kyovashad.

If an item saved in your armory loadout is no longer available—whether from selling, trading, or salvaging—an icon will indicate the item is missing on the Loadout preview.

New Powers of Witchcraft

Wield new powers and harness Witchcraft in your arsenal of abilities.

There are three schools of Hawezar sorcery to learn and master:

Eldritch—Wield magic that harnesses destructive energies and polymorphy.

Psyche—Wield defensive powers of the mind and spirit to create visions, focus your attacks, and induce madness in your enemies.

Growth & Decay—Wield magic that both heals and harms, boosting Life, Resource. These incantations can create horrific diseases and disruptions.

Plus, discover rare Lost powers of Witchcraft that have since been rediscovered.

Each school of Witchcraft gives you the chance to experiment between new styles of power. Tinker with your build to create something strange and terrible. Some Witchcraft Powers are also Witchcraft Effects which will apply as Eldritch, Psyche, and Growth & Decay powers.



To learn Witchcraft, earn Seasonal reputation from completing new Whisper bounties and defeating hulking Headrotten enemies to earn Restless Rot. At specific Tiers, you’ll unlock the ability to learn more Witchcraft Powers.

Visit a Coven’s Altar at the Tree of Whispers and offer Restless Rot in exchange for new Witchcraft powers, or to upgrade them.

Note that any Witchcraft powers listed below are subject to change before the Public Test Realm begins.

Eldritch Powers

Firebat Servants

A deadly swarm of Firebats swarm enemies every 2 seconds, inflicting X total Fire damage over 1 total attack.

At Higher Ranks: Enemies are Stunned for 3 seconds after being hit 5 times by your Firebat Servants.

Abyssal Resonance

Every 250 Resource spent, release an explosion dealing X Shadow damage. Each explosion triggered within 10 seconds of the last increases the size and damage by 130%. Stacking up to 3 times.

At Rank 10: The third explosion pulls enemies towards you before detonating.

Wave of Woe

Release a Wave of Woe when damaging an enemy with your skills. Wave of Woe deals an additional X Shadow damage and echoes this damage to all other nearby enemies of the same type.

At Rank 5: Damage is increased by 15% each time damage is echoed and is guaranteed to echo at least 5 times. May strike the same target multiple times.

Purging Touch

Eldritch Effects X increased damage against Headrotten.

At Rank 10: This damage bonus now extends to all monsters.



Shaken Soul

Eldritch Effects apply Vulnerable to enemies for X seconds.

At Rank 10: Damage from Psyche and Growth & Decay Effects will also apply Vulnerable at half the duration.

Hex of Flames

Lucky Hit: You have up to an X chance to apply Hex of Flames. Hex of Flames deals 1,600 additional Fire damage each time you deal damage to the target.

At Rank 7: Hex of Flames explodes dealing damage to all nearby enemies when you land a Critical Strike.

Doom Orb

An ominous orb of pure Eldritch energy circles you, damaging any enemy it touches for X Fire damage. Doom Orb may launch itself at distant enemies before returning.

At Rank 5: Kills or damage to Bosses empower the orb’s damage by 5%. After 100%, the orb explodes dealing 5,200 damage to nearby enemies before reforming 3 seconds later.

Psyche Powers

Life Link

Automatically link your life force with up to 3 nearby enemies. X of the damage you take is shared with the linked targets as physical damage. Cannot Life Link to enemy Players.

At Rank 15: For 10 seconds after using a Defensive, Macabre of Subterfuge Skill, any linked damage will be a guaranteed Critical Strike.

Hex of Shattering

Damage done by your Witchcraft Effects afflicts enemies with Hex of Shattering causing them to deal X reduced damage for 5 seconds.

At Rank 8: When any Hex Effect is applied to Headrotten, all damage will be guaranteed Critical Strikes for 5 seconds.

Aura of Misfortune

Enemies near you have X chance for their attacks to be interrupted. Does not work on bosses.

At Rank 5: Aura of Misfortune increases your Movement Speed by 5% and Slows enemies by 30%.

Aura of Lament

When you first strike an enemy, it is afflicted with an Aura of Lament that Slows it and other nearby enemies by 70%. For each enemy inside Aura of Lament, you gain 1 Primary Resource each second. If the initial enemy dies, Aura of Lament is passed onto another nearby enemy retaining the duration. Lasts X seconds.

Only 1 enemy may be afflicted at a time. May only occur every 30 seconds.

Vengeful Spirit

Every 19 Seconds, a Vengeful Spirit Servant appears for X seconds. While active, all damage taken is instead taken by the spirit.

At Rank 5: When the Vengeful Spirit’s Life is fully depleted, it rushes towards up to 8 enemies dealing 2,000 Shadow damage.

Twilight Warding

Every X seconds, gain a Barrier for 5 seconds absorbing 100 damage.

At Rank 12: Twilight Warding reflects enemy projectiles while active.

Growth & Decay Powers

Poison Frog Servant

Summon a Poison Frog Servant that attacks and Poisons enemies for X damage over 3 seconds. On death, the frog explodes violently dealing X Poison instantly damage to nearby enemies. This explosion will always Critically Strike.

At Rank 5: Poison Frog attacks will pull enemies towards itself and Taunt enemies for 1 second.

Soul Harvest

Feed upon the life force of nearby enemies whenever you use a skill with a cooldown, increasing your primary stat by 3% per monster for X seconds.

At Rank 9: Soul Harvest does not lose duration so long as enemies are nearby.

Hex of Whispers

Dealing damage to an enemy afflicts them with Hex of Whispers that deals X Shadow damage the next time damage is dealt. Afterwards, Hex of Whispers will jump to another enemy up to a maximum of 6 times. Hex of Whispers may only be applied once every 5 seconds.

At Rank 7: After bouncing onto 6 enemies, the hex bounces back to you granting X Fortify and removing all crowd control and negative status effects.

Decay Augmentation

Your Witchcraft Effects deal X of the damage dealt over 5 seconds. The damage type is based on your class.

At Rank 10: When your damage-over-time effects exceed 85% of the target’s total Life, they immediately die.

Grow

After casting an Ultimate Skill, your Servants, Minions, and Companions are empowered with dark magics. Growing larger in size and dealing X bonus damage. Lasts 15 seconds.

At Rank 11: Your Servants, Minions and Companions gain 100% Critical Strike Chance while enlarged.

Aura of Siphoning

Conjure an aura of decay that deals X Poison damage to enemies every second.

At Rank 10: Each time Aura of Siphoning deals damage, you are healed for 1% of Maximum Life.

The Cycle

Dealing any damage with your skills has a 15% chance to grow a flower from the ground. When an enemy is near, the flower deals X Poison damage to that enemy over 5 seconds. If an ally is near, the flower heals for 6% maximum Life. The flower withers away after use. A flower may grow once every 5 seconds per enemy.

At Rank 5: The damage and healing affects all enemies or allies near the flower.

Lost Powers

Breath of the Coven

Dealing damage or applying a Crowd Control effect with any of your Witchcraft Effects increases your Attack Speed by X for 10 Seconds, stacking once per unique Witchcraft Effect.

Witchcraft Effects are Eldritch, Psyche, and Growth & Decay.

At Rank 8: Gain 40% Lucky Hit chance while bonuses from Eldritch, Psyche, Growth & Decay are active at once.

Hex Specialization

Increase the potency of your Hex Effects by X.

At Rank 10: Increase the Critical Strike Chance by 10% against enemies afflicted by your Hex Effects.

Aura Specialization

The size of your Aura Effects are increased by X.

At Rank 10: Increase the Critical Strike Damage by 50% against enemies inside your Aura Effects.

Piranhado

When an enemy is afflicted by both a Hex and an Aura Effect, a Piranhado is summoned pulling enemies towards it and dealing X Physical damage over 12 seconds. May occur once every 20 seconds.

At Rank 5: Piranhado moves itself towards nearby enemies.

Hunt the Headrotten

The Headrotten are the newest gruesome enemies to face across Sanctuary. Sick in the mind and spirit, strike them down to release them from their prison of twisted flesh.

The Headrotten are powerful foes, Hunt them within the Headhunt subzone.

The Tree of Whispers will offer Bounties to hunt the Headrotten.

There are unique boss variants of Headrotten to slay, which includes the Headless Husk and Fugitive Head. A Fugitive Head has the parasitic Stolen Head attached, which is extremely rare to find. If you manage to defeat them, the reclaimed Head drops for you to return to Gelena near the Tree of Whispers for Occult Gems.

While killing Headrotten will earn you Restless Rot, returning the Fugitive Heads to the Tree of Whispers will grant you Occult Gems.

Headhunts

Discover newly intensified Whispers of the Dead to guide you towards Headhunts.

Headhunts will give you a general area where you might be able to flush out a Headless Husk or Fugitive Head.

After completing a Whisper in a Headhunt subzone, locate the Exposed Roots that appear.

There is a rare chance for the Exposed Root to be an Uprooted Cocoon, which holds a Headless Husk or Fugitive Head to defeat.

These can be active in multiple spots across Sanctuary at one time.

These areas shift after a duration of time, similar to Helltide.

Return your Grim Favors at the Raven found within Headhunt subzones.

There will be a few ways to improve the chances you’ll see a Headrotten possessed by a Fugitive Head:

Increases by Torment Tier.

By using a Draught of Whispers

Rootholds

Seek out these micro-dungeons as an additional way to hunt the Headrotten, with bonus challenges and rewards.

Perform dangerous rituals to turn Headrot into power.

Rootholds are only accessible by using “Whisper Wood,” sigils found in Whisper Caches and Silent Chests.

One of these can be found in the Fractured Peaks in the PTR.

Occult Gems

If you manage to slay a Headrotten possessed by a Fugitive Heads, you’ll be able to use this reclaimed Head at the Tree of Whispers to earn Occult Gems.

These powerful Seasonal socketables are crafted.

Meet with Gelena at the Tree of Whispers, who crafts Occult Gems in exchange for Fugitive Heads, Restless Rot, and Gem Fragments.

These can provide additional affixes, strongly compliment Withcraft powers, add Witchcraft tags to your Skills, and more. It is rumored Occult Gems had once even been used to cheat death, if you believe the legend.

You can craft powerful higher tiers of Occult Gems with the following Materials: Fugitive Heads, Restless Rot, Gem Dust, Occult Gems.

Each Occult Gem provides 160 Armor and 8% Resist All. Craft the following Occult Gems at Gelena:

Wicked Pact

Your Non-Unique Eldritch Witch Powers gain 25% Potency.

Heart of Anima

Your Non-Unique Psyche Witch Powers gain 25% Potency.

Toadling's Wish

Your Non-Unique Growth & Decay witch Powers gain 25% Potency.

Phantom String

You deal 40% more Overpower damage to Hexed enemies.

Elder Sigil

Your Agility, Corpse, Incarnate, Mastery, Weapon Master, and Wrath Skills deal 25% increased direct damage to Hexed enemies.

Killing Wind

While you have three or more Eldritch Witch Powers slotted, gain 25% Movement Speed and 15% Critical Strike Chance.

Witching Hour

While you have three or more Eldritch Witch Powers slotted, every 5 seconds, the next Core Skill you cast gains the Eldritch tag.

Raging Enigma

Your Unique Witchcraft Powers deal 40% more damage.

Voice of the Stars

While you have an Aura active, your Ultimate Skills gain each Grimoire tag and deal 10% more damage.

Mind Wreath

While you have three or more Psyche Witch Powers slotted, your Defensive, Macabre, Trap Skills gain 20% Cooldown Reduction.

Spiral Coin

While you have three or more Psyche Witch Powers slotted, gain 30% Control Duration and 20% Lucky Hit Chance.

Cornucopia

While you have three or more Growth % Decay Witch Powers slotted, you generate 30% more Barrier, gain 30% more Fortify and have 30% more Thorns.

Vulture Talon

While you have an Aura active, you deal Damage Over Time 35% faster.

Pointed Finger

Your Summons deal 25% more direct damage to Hexed Elites.

Vile Phylactery

While you have a Witch Power with the Summon tag slotted, if you would take fatal damage, instead prevent that damage. Then gain a Barrier equal to 100% of your Maximum Life and disable your Witchcraft Powers with the Summon tag for 6 seconds. This can only occur once every 75 seconds.

Friend of the Bog

While you have three or more Growth & Decay Witch Powers slotted, you gain 10% primary stat, 10% Maximum Life and you are always Unhindered.

Moonlight Ward

For each rank in your slotted Unique Witchcraft Power, you gain 3% Damage Reduction and 1% Maximum Resistance to All Elements.

Dust Stone

For each of your Auras and Hexes an enemy is afflicted by, they take 4% increased damage from you.

Hungering Void

While you have an Aura active, pull Nearby enemies toward you every 8 seconds.

New Runes

For Vessel of Hatred players to employ, the Alchemists of Sanctuary have been toiling to craft new sources of arcane power, use these potent sources of magic for dastardly deeds or enlightened benefaction.

New Ritual Runes

Nagu Legendary Rune

100 Offering generated.

Maintain at least 1 Summon for 5 seconds, up to 6 Summons for maximum benefit.

Igni Legendary Rune

25 Offering generated.

Stores offering every 0.3 seconds. Cast a non-Basic Skill to gain the stored offering. (Up to 500 Offering).

New Rune of Invocation

Chac Rare Rune

Costs 20 Offering

220% weapon damage

Invoke Durid Lightning Bolts striking a nearby enemy

Overflow: Spawn more Lightning Bolts

New Legendary Aspects and Unique Items

New powerful Unique Items and Legendary aspects arrive to enhance your renowned demon crushing prowess.

Barbarian

Mantle of the Mountain’s Fury Unique Chest Armor

Affixes

Inherent: 50% Hammer of the Ancients damage for 5 seconds after an Earthquake explodes

200-350 Armor

3-5 Skill Ranks to Hammer of the Ancients

2-3 Skill Ranks of Defensive Stance

13.5-22.5% Chance for Earthquake to Deal Double Damage

Power

Hammer of the Ancients also forms a seismic line that deals its damage and Slows enemies hit by 60-80% for 4 seconds. Earthquakes it passes through explode for their total damage and are consumed.



Of Incendiary Fissures Legendary Aspect

Your Earthquakes deal 35-50% increased damage and their damage is converted into Fire.



Druid

Malefic Crescent Unique Amulet

Affixes

Inherent: 25% Resistance to All Elements

7.8-10% Willpower

154.8-200% Werewolf Critical Strike Damage

8-12.5% Movement Speed while Shapeshifting into a Werewolf

1-2 Ranks of Feral Aptitude

Power

The value of your Lupine Ferocity's consecutive Critical Strike Damage is increased to 100-150%[x] against enemies when consecutively Critical Striking.

Of Wolf’s Rain Legendary Aspect

Casting Hurricane also spawns a smaller hurricane on your Wolves for 8 seconds. These hurricanes deals 5-15% of Hurricane’s damage for each active Wolf.

Of Electrified Claws Legendary Aspect

Shapeshifting into a new animal form causes a Lightning Bolt to strike a Nearby enemy dealing Lightning damage. Your Lightning Bolts deal 20-40% increased damage and Stun for 2 seconds.

Necromancer

Indira's Memory Unique Pants

Affixes

Inherent: Casting Bone Spear Reduces Blood Wave's Cooldown by 2 Seconds

16-25% Maximum Life

82.5-105% Overpower Damage

18.5-27.5% Damage Reduction While Injured

2-3 Ranks of Tides of Blood

Power

Blood Wave is additionally a Bone Skill that spawns a Bone Prison at its end point and increases your Blood Skill damage by 40-80% for 8 seconds when cast.

Bone Spear is additionally a Blood Skill and will drain 10% Maximum Life each cast after hitting an enemy to consume a surrounding Corpse and launch one new Bone Spear from it.

Kessime's Legacy Unique Pants

Affixes

Inherent: Casting Blood Wave Fortifies You For 70% of Your Maximum Life

219-300% Ultimate Damage

9.5-14.5% Damage Reduction While Fortified

16-25% Blood Wave Cooldown Reduction

16-25% Chance for Blood Wave to Deal Double Damage

Power

Blood Wave now forms a wave on each side of you. Both waves converge at your feet, Pulling In surrounding enemies and exploding for x damage.

Each time an enemy is hit by a wave, they take 5-10% increased damage from your Blood Waves, up to 150-300% in total.

Of Distilled Anima Legendary Aspect

While Soulrift is active, you are Unhindered and gain 1% increased Movement Speed per absorbed soul, up to 30-60%. This lasts for 5 seconds after Soulrift ends.

Bone Duster's Legendary Aspect

Bone Spear is guaranteed to Critically Strike enemies within Bone Prison and deals 20-40% increased damage to them.

Rogue

Assassin’s Stride Unique Boots

Affixes

Inherent: Casting a Mobility Skill grants +100% Movement Speed for 2 seconds

34.9-40% Shadow Resistance

10-15% Mobility Cooldown Reduction

1-2 Skill Ranks to Mobility Skills

2-3 Skill Ranks to Shadow Imbuement

Power

Mobility Skills are always Shadow Imbued with 40-80% increased potency. Lucky Hit: Damaging an Elite or Boss with a Mobility Skill has up to a 40-80% chance to instantly triggers a free Shadow Imbuement explosion.

Slice and Dice Legendary Aspect

Twisting Blades' initial hit cleaves. Twisting Blades return 25-45% faster.

Bitter Infection Legendary Aspect

Enemies infected by Shadow Imbuement take 30-50% of its damage every second. Shadow Imbuement deals 30-50%[x] increased damage.

Sorcerer

Strike of Stormhorn Unique Focus

Affixes

Inherent: Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice is Now Chance to Cast a Super Ball Lightning

67.5-74.5% Critical Strike Damage

187-250% Ball Lightning Projectile Speed

1-2 Skill Ranks of Ball Lightning

12.9-17.3% Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice

Power

Ball lightning splashes on contact for 60-100%[x] increased damage and Stunning enemies for 1 second if it reaches its Maximum Range.

Super Ball Lightnings are larger, deal 100% more damage, have a higher Lucky Hit Chance, and its Stun duration is increased to 3 seconds.

Okun’s Catalyst Unique Focus

Affixes

Inherent: Ball Lightning Can Be Cast While Moving

23-32% Attack Speed for 5 seconds After Casting a Defensive Skill

0.5-1.1% Damage Reduction for Each Active Ball Lightning

1-2 Skill Ranks of Ball Lightning

12.9-17.3% Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice

Power

Ball Lightning orbits you creating a static field that damages all enemies within for 140-180% of Ball Lightning’s damage damage per active ball, and granting Unhindered while the field is active.

Of Mind’s Awakening Legendary Aspect

Casting a Pyromancy Skill Immobilizes enemies hit for 0.5-1 seconds. Casting a Shock Skill grants a burst of 15-30% Movement speed for 1 seconds. Casting a Frost Skill grants a Barrier for 3-6% Maximum Life. While Enlightened, each Skill grants all benefits.

Spiritborn

Sustained War-Crozier Unique Quarterstaff

Affixes

Inherent: 40% Block Chance

132-152 Dexterity

610-680 Maximum Life

20.9-30% Chance for Potency Skills to Deal Double Damage

2-4 Skill Ranks to Focus Skills

Power

Your Focus Skills benefit from all their Upgrades, and they increase the damage of your Potency Skills by 10-20% for 8 seconds, up to 100-200%.

Endless Talons Legendary Aspect

Razor Wings hitting an enemy increases your Eagle Skill damage by 1%[x] for 3 seconds, up to 30-50%[x]. Razor Wing Critical Strikes grant three stacks.

The Tree of Whispers Grows

Of the phantom souls that toil around the Tree of Whispers, more of their haunted ranks have joined the hallowed grounds.

The Vendors around the Tree of Whispers have been rearranged to make it a more effective hub to visit.

Several Vendors have been added: Alchemist, Armory, Purveyor of Curiosities, Healer.

Features Offered for Testing

We will have servers for PTR in our largest regions: North America, Europe, Korea and Japan, South America, and Australia. Use Account Copy and the PTR Boost NPC to aid you in the Public Test Realm.

Account Copy

The 2.1 PTR will have Account Copy available to take your Account data and Characters, and copy that data to use on the PTR. There will be an option available on the Character select screen which will give you the option to initiate this Account copy.

Once you log-in through Battle.net, you will have to create a new character.

Once the character has been created, you’ll have the option to copy your account to the PTR build on the Character select screen.

Select the icon next to 'Create a New Character,’ it will provide a prompt that explains the Account Copy.

The Account Copy option will indicate when your character data was last captured, and notes that using Account Copy will overwrite any existing data on the Public Test Realm.

Using Account Copy will delete any character, data, and progress that you’ve since made on the PTR realm and replaces it with your copied Account.

PTR Boost

Here’s what’s been added to the PTR boost NPC in Kyovashad since Season of Hatred Rising:

Season 7 Unique Items have been added.

Spiritborn Unique Items have been added.

Boost now also includes items and benefits for Spiritborn characters.

If own Vessel of Hatred, access to the new Runes.

You’ll additionally be able to select the following options from the PTR Boost NPC:

Grant All Witchcraft: Grants all Witchcraft Powers

Grant Seasonal Progression Items: Grants Headhunt Elixir, Fugitive Heads, Occult Gems recipes

Grant All Occult Gems

There is also an option at the Boost NPC that offers all of the above, and the following features:

Level to Max: There are options to increase yourself to Level 50 and 60.

Complete the Map: This includes the Campaign, Strongholds, Waypoints, and Fog.

Complete your Class Mechanic

Unlock All Torment Tiers

Fully Upgrade Your Potion

Max All Aspects in Codex of Power

Generates Legendaries for various classes and builds

Grant All Unique Items

Grant All Temper Manuals

Grant All Materials and Gold and Obols

Upgraded Potions

Fully unlocked and Maxed Paragon Glyphs

Unlocks Masterworking

The Boost NPC will be available immediately at the start of the Public Test Realm.

How to Provide Feedback

Your feedback on the changes you will see and experience in the PTR is important to us and is vital in ensuring the 2.1 PTR is the best it can be when it goes live in Diablo IV proper. If you participate in the PTR, please let us know what you think!

You can provide feedback through the in-game feedback tool or the Diablo IV PTR forums. Pressing the Esc key while in the in-game menu will bring up the Report a Bug menu. You can select the dropdown filter and select the In-game feedback tool to provide feedback without leaving the game.

How to Install the PTR

Here are the steps to join the PTR:

Open the Blizzard Battle.net App and select Diablo IV from your Games list.

In the selector above the Play button, there is a game version drop down menu. Select the Public Test Realm option

Click Install to Install the PTR client. This becomes a Play button when ready.

Click Play to log in to the PTR, and select any of the available Test Servers.

Create a new test character. Note: Create a Seasonal Mechanic for any testing related to the Seasonal themes

Enter the game and test the 2.1 PTR!

If you’re a PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate user, you’ll be able to access the PTR through the same flow as other Battle Net users. Access the Battle Net client through the Xbox App, then continue to access the PTR through Battle Net.

2.1 PTR Patch Notes

You’ll be able to read the Patch Notes for the 2.1. PTR here when they become available on November 27.

May you harness the powers of Witchcraft with curiosity and ferocity.

—The Diablo IV Team