Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.4 Patch Notes - Tempering Manual Drop Rates Increased, Bug Fixes

The sale price of Boss summoning materials has been increased. Examples:



, , and sell price increased from 20,000 Gold to 50,000.

, , and sell price increased from 20,000 Gold to 50,000. sale price increased from 70,000 Gold to 150,000.

Bug Fixes

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader didn't function properly when interacting with collapsible menus.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where boss summoning materials could be lost if transferred to a newly created character.

Fixed an issue where the Tortured Gift of Amulets in Helltide didn't grant as many items as intended.

Fixed an issue where a Helltide ambush from a Threat Level increase could spawn within the Iron Wolves encampment.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in place if the World Tier statue was interacted with while using a Town Portal.

Fixed an issue where the did not grant cooldown reduction for Druid's or .

Fixed an issue where progression in Garan Hold could be blocked if Keeper Xor'lim was killed too quickly.

Fixed an issue where progression in Sunken Library could be blocked if the Head Librarian spawned behind a locked door.

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck behind certain Tortured Gift chests.

Fixed an issue where the tempering affix to increase the duration of the Damage Reduction granted by also increased the cooldown for how often Reap could form a corpse.

Fixed an issue where the Tempering affix for increasing ' Crowd Control Duration instead caused the skill to take longer to pull in enemies.

Fixed an issue where s created by would persist indefinitely.

Fixed an issue where Firebolts going near but not through would still split into 3 when using .

Fixed an issue where Venous Mote altars could sometimes not be interacted with to complete the Whisper.

Fixed an issue where changing mount armor could reset your Spur count.

Fixed an issue where some of the Drowned Sea Hag's attacks were harder to see in dark environments.

Fixed an issue where the following Aspects were not dealing as much damage as intended:















User Interface and User Experience

Fixed an issue where the Tempered title was used for 2 different title rewards. A new title, Frenzied, has been added as the reward for completing Tier 59 of the Battle Pass.

Fixed an issue where the bottom of the Journal could not be interacted with if too many quests were active at the same time.

Fixed an issue where the Exceptional Gloves appearance got renamed to Superior Gloves.

Fixed an issue where the toggle for comparing stats would reset after logging out.

Fixed an issue where interacting with the Pit Obelisk also opened the inventory.

Fixed an issue where the icon for an available potion upgrade was only visible when near an Alchemist.

Fixed an issue where the Gauntlet Score screen could malfunction if you scored lower and didn't rank up.

Fixed an issue where the Barbarian's Weapon Expertise icons were all using the same image.

Fixed an issue where score updates on the Leaderboard could take longer than intended.

Fixed an issue where when completing a Gauntlet dungeon, only the achieved rank would be displayed and would not include an earned Seal.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where the impact sound effects for Hellborne Disciple meteors while fighting the Blood Maiden were louder than intended.

Fixed an issue where multi-colored lights would display in front of a Druid's head when transforming.(Ack! One too many forest mushrooms.)

Fixed an issue where audio could stop playing for a variety reasons.

Fixed an issue where Interactable objects in Helltide could disappear and then reappear after Helltide ended.

Various performance, stability, visual, and UI improvements.

- July 10, 2024Tempering manual drop rates have been improved to be more consistent.Elixirs' general drop rate has been reduced.Tempered affixes on items now have an icon associated to the Tempering category, instead of the same icon for all Tempered affixes.Fixed an issue where Stormbane's Wrath could teleport to the player during its cast in a Nightmare Dungeon, instantly killing the player.