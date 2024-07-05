Balancing Solo vs Group Play in Diablo 4

Blizzard

We are really open to feedback on now. We are a little bit torn on how we feel about it. On the one end, it's really cool to play with other people support your friends. I shout and all my friends and everyone around me gets strong. There is a really good feeling about that.



On the other side, we know that a lot of people like going through Diablo as kind of that solo experience powering through on your own. The more that we make these group things a thing that exists in the game, the more we kind of tell people the optimal way to play is to play in a group because your Shout is more effective when you have more people around.



When we make something good, it suddenly becomes mandatory if it's best. Finding that line between a fun bonus and "this is the best thing to do, you must do this now", is a really thin line a lot of the times.

