Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.3 - Abattoir of Zir is Now Live! ~1 GB Update
Diablo IV
Posted
37 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Diablo 4's latest patch is now live!
Patch 1.2.3
brings the highly anticipated new endgame content - Abattoir of Zir. As a part of this new patch, players can take on challenges
more difficult
than Tier 100 Nightmare Dungeons, earn a new Glyph, and be empowered with more Glyph experience than ever before!
Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.3: Patch Notes Diablo 4 Abattoir of Zir Guide
If you'd like to learn more about this new endgame content before jumping into Patch 1.2.3, you can check out our new Abattoir of Zir Guide, Abattoir of Zir Class Builds, or Abattoir of Zir Builds Tier List!
Abattoir of Zir Class Builds Abattoir of Zir Builds Tier List
