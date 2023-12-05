Weekly Bonus Event: Dragonflight Dungeons - Get Your Heroic Amirdrassil Cache

Kazra in Valdrakken has a quest for you. Or, if you forget to pick it up there, you can start it within the Adventure Guide (Shift-J).



: Cache of Amirdrassil Treasures containing one piece of non-tier gear from Normal Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope. Passive bonus: The final boss in each dungeon drops additional loot on all difficulties (except Mythic+ difficulties).

All week, open Group Finder (default hotkey: I) to queue for any Dragonflight dungeon on Normal or Heroic difficulty for a chance at extra loot.Alternatively, create your own group of intrepid adventurers, travel to one of the Dragonflight dungeons, and set your difficulty to Mythic before entering.Look for the following all week long:Every WeekThe Bonus Events system consists of a rotating schedule of activities scheduled to run each week beginning on Tuesdays. Each Bonus Event grants a passive bonus to a particular game activity and offers a once-per-event quest with a special reward for accomplishing a related goal. The in-game calendar can serve as your one-stop reference for the event schedule. The Adventure Guide also offers a direct link to active Bonus Events, allowing you to easily accept any associated quests.