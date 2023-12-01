Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.3: Patch Notes - Abattoir of Zir, Enchanting Affix Preview, Increased Glyph Experience

- December 5, 2023

Developer’s Note: After reviewing gameplay data and player feedback, we recognized that completing higher Nightmare Tiers was not as rewarding as we initially hoped for, with many players stopping their journey after reaching Tier 50. The experience increase to Glyphs at higher Tiers was made with the intent of incentivizing players to push their builds, making their arrival at Tier 100 feel that much more fulfilling. We will monitor how this change in experience pans out for players and encourage you to provide us with any feedback you have around this system.