Best Diablo 4 Gauntlet Builds Tier List Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
7 hr 17 min ago
by
constvnt
Diablo 4’s Season 3 midseason update introduces the Gauntlet, a new timed Dungeon with challenging enemies and a scoring system that corresponds with the new leaderboard feature. For those looking to try their hand at eternal glory, we’ve put together a Gauntlet Tier List that ranks the best speedrunning, monster-cleaving builds in Patch 1.3.3.
To see the complete Gauntlet rankings for Season 3, take a look at our Best Gauntlet Builds Tier List.
The Gauntlet is Diablo 4’s first highly competitive feature, consisting of predetermined layouts, enemies, shrines, and chests that players must navigate to achieve the highest score possible before the timer runs out. Builds that excel at staying mobile while dealing strong AoE damage will have the biggest advantage in the Gauntlet, and players entering the Gauntlet with a group will likely want to diversify build strengths to maximize their efficiency.
Players that earn enough points will find themselves on the leaderboards, though rankings will change frequently as more competitors attempt to make their mark before the weekly reset. The leaderboards show the top 1000 players, and there are designated leaderboards for each class and different group sizes. The top 10 players on each leaderboard will earn a spot on the permanent Hall of the Ancients leaderboard. For more information, check out our Gauntlet and Leaderboards Guide, Gauntlet Tier List, and Patch 1.3.3 Notes below.
Diablo 4 Gauntlet and Leaderboards Guide Season 3 Gauntlet Tier List 1.3.3 Patch Notes
Think you have what it takes to immortalize your name on the Hall of the Ancients leaderboard? Let us know what build you’re most looking forward to playing in the comments below!
