Diablo 4 Cosmetic Sets On Sale - Up to 50% off Select Sets

Eh. 50% off 4x too much is still double what I'd pay for any of these.
50% off of imaginary prices is still 150% too much.
That they look like mud from the preview screenshots, which are bigger than they appear in-game anyway, speaks a lot about the purchase interest of these skins.
I wish there was a way for players to obtain these sets just by playing the game and getting a special currency that lets the player spend them on in-game store items. Think of WoW trading post in that you complete activities to get Tender. You spend that Tender on monthly cosmetics only available for that month. Diablo 4 could do something similar, but the rewards are directly from the in-game shop instead of a "trading post".
50% off? Please! Can’t even give that crap away. I’ve legit never seen uglier MTX stuff. Idk if it’s the overall style they’re going for or just bad designers but the entire D4 aesthetic is trash tier and it makes D3’s cartoonish nonsense actually look so much better in comparison which it’s sad.
OMG..... 800% value buy buy buy.... we are no fortunate to live in these times... where we can spend money on worthelss overpriced stuff and now we are honored with this sale.... mammma mia, we are so fortunate xD
I bet this are the most popular skins, and they want to celebrate it with a disccount.
imagine paying real money for any skin
Aggressive monetization in a $90 full retail price game. No wonder why Blizzard is the most hated gaming company.
Not gonna mention how DIV itself is 40% off?