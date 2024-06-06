This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Anniversary Event Not Dropping Appropriate iLevel Loot - Blizzard is Aware
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 45 min ago
by
PopularTopular
The Diablo 4 Anniversary
March of the Goblins
has gone live, but players are beginning to notice that level 100 Goblins are dropping low-level caches, such as
Treasure Bag
. Since all enemies above level 95 should exclusively drop 925 gear, this is an issue.
Luckily, Diablo 4 Global Community Development Director,
Adam Fletcher
, is aware of this issue affecting players, and has stated that the development team is looking into it. Hopefully, we'll have a fix soon, and the goblins will continue marching on!
The team is looking into these issues with goblin spawn and their loot drops.
Have you received any good loot from these greedy goblins so far? Let us know your best finds in the comments below!
Comment by
NotATroll
on 2024-06-06T13:37:56-05:00
Just in case someone forgot blizzard neither plays, nor tests, their own games.
Comment by
Roganomics
on 2024-06-06T13:57:49-05:00
Just in case someone forgot blizzard neither plays, nor tests, their own games.
good thing you do both then right? God I love how much D4 players complain
Comment by
Gators
on 2024-06-06T14:10:16-05:00
Just in case someone forgot blizzard neither plays, nor tests, their own games.
It's an indy outfit give them time they'll get better.
wait....
Comment by
Drakknfyre
on 2024-06-06T14:49:12-05:00
Just in case someone forgot blizzard neither plays, nor tests, their own games.
good thing you do both then right? God I love how much D4 players complain
A game where literally every single update or event comes loaded with bugs, on top of being buggy AF at launch... and you're criticizing people complaining about it STILL happening.
*Clap Clap*
