Diablo 4 Anniversary "March of the Goblins" Event Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 34 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard's first-anniversary event "March of the Goblins" is live! This event will increase the number of Treasure Goblins players can find throughout Sanctuary. These Goblins will be loaded with gear, and the event will be available from June 6th - June 13th!
While the second part of this anniversary event,
the Mother's Blessing Experience Buff
is currently not active, the start date for this second event will be announced in the coming week.
What pieces of gear are you still searching for to complete your build in Diablo 4? Let us know in the comments below!
Diablo 4's First Anniversary Celebration
Comment by
thetsoni
on 2024-06-06T13:17:54-05:00
Omg look they made an event that consists in increasing a single % chance to spawn a mob!
1
