Diablo 4 Mother’s Blessing Experience and Gold Bonus Goes Live at 1:00 pm PDT

Hi all



We have been seeing the feedback regarding goblins being pretty stingy. The team is checking on this and we will provide an update on this later this afternoon. We are just cross checking some numbers and wanting to make sure we can provide a proper update.



Separately, we have heard about some confusion regarding Mother’s Blessing. Originally this was planned to go live in a few days, but we absolutely hear the feedback and confusion regarding this so we will be turning on the Mother’s Blessing Event this afternoon at 1:00pm PDT.



We will update the blog accordingly with this information. This will no longer only last 10 days and instead go until June 20 (the end of the anniversary event). We appreciate all the comments and feedback.



We will provide an update on Goblins once we have that later today.



Thank you again!