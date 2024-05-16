Death Trap Grenade Rogue Endgame Guide Now Live for Diablo 4 Season 4

The Death Trap Grenade Rogue litters the field of combat with explosions, relying on several Aspects such as Aspect of Artful Initiative
, Opportunist's Aspect
, and Aspect of Surprise
to activate our Stun Grenades while stacking the Stun Grenade Size
Temper from Specialist Evolution
to ensure our Grenades hit every target in sight. In addition to an infinite rain of Grenades, this build also depends on several sources of Damage Reduction to ensure survivability at the highest levels of endgame; this includes the use of Dark Shroud
and Juggernaut's Aspect
to help us reach Armor cap and Aspect of Uncanny Treachery
to increase our chances of dodging single-target attacks. Finally, the synergy between Death Trap
, Exposure
, and Preparation
allows this build to continuously spam our Ultimate ability, which in turn resets all of our other Cooldowns.