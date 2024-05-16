LFR Awards Almost No Experience in MoP Remix

Good change
will Normal and higher grant comparable XP?
Good. Streamers on PTR were "speedrunning" how fast they could kill The Stone Guard and were doing it in about 45 seconds, then requeuing and repeating, which levelled them insanely fast. I'm 100% down for this being a speedrun-like event, but LFR on the PTR was just way too cheese. It should be fast, but not miles faster than anything else
Still might be faster than dungeons. The end of wing experience is the same as a random dungeon, and some dungeons last longer than the three LFR bosses.
Another bait and switch from PTR
Can't allow players to have fun.