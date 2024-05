Log into World of Warcraft: Dragonflight in your Battle.net Launcher. Create a new Timerunner character.



Please note: You can create Timerunning characters on any Dragonflight realm. Feel free to change realm before creating your Timerunner, if you wish to. Customize your character, and hit that Enter World button!

We’ve opened a whole new way to play World of Warcraft, and getting started is easy!To play WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria, all you need to do is: