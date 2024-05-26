This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Boulder Druid Fixed in Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.1
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 7 min ago
by
Drapez
The first patch for Season 4 —
Patch 1.4.1
— will introduce several bug fixes to Diablo 4's standout season, as well as some additional changes to Masterworking Gold Costs. Those bug fixes included changes to the Boulder Druid which at season launch was unable to benefit from its key Unique Amulet —
Dolmen Stone
.
First debuting in Patch 1.2.0, the
Dolmen Stone
Unique allows
Boulder
casts to revolve around players while
Hurricane
is active. The distinctive animation along with the strength of this Unique established the Bouldercane Druid Build in seasonal tier lists. Veterans of the Diablo franchise will recognize a similarity to the classic Hammerdin build from Diablo 2, which features holy hammers revolving around the Paladin class as they run the hordes of Hell.
However, on Season 4's launch, if players ran into or were charged by Elite monsters with certain affixes while
Hurricane
was active, the revolving
Boulder
s would be destroyed. Thankfully though, the development team came through with a relatively quick fix.
Fixed an issue where Boulders orbiting the player from the Dolmen Stone Amulet could stop doing so indefinitely when destroyed by projectile-destroying entities, such as Suppressor Fields or monster-spawned walls.
Boulder Druid Build Highlight
If Druid mains and other interested players have not yet had the chance to experience this unique Endgame build, we highly recommend it!
While it is reliant on the
Dolmen Stone
Unique, it is a fairly easy build to swap into if you'd like a change of pace whilst leveling. It does great AoE and single-target damage and is tanky and decently mobile, considering all the rocks it has to lug around.
To learn more about the Boulder Druid build for Season 4, check out our Boulder Druid Endgame Build Guide.
To check out Wowhead's other new Diablo 4 endgame build guides for Season 4, look for the Rocket icon in the class menus above. If you'd like to learn more about the Boulder Druid, be sure to check out the links below!
Boulder Druid Overview and Skills Boulder Druid Gear and Affixes Boulder Druid Paragon
