Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.1 Patch Notes Now Available - Masterworking Gold Cost Reduced

The Gold cost of Masterworking has been reduced.

Once Masterworking is unlocked by one character, it is now always accessible on all characters across realms.

Masterworking materials can now be directly transmuted instead of requiring the opening of a Materials Cache to receive them.

Hellborne enemies in Helltide now deal additional fire damage with their attacks.

The Enchanting window now explicitly informs you that you can't re-roll into a Greater Affix.

Developer’s Note: We want to make the main push for Masterworking to be focused on the acquisition of materials, and less focused on needing the Gold. We want to avoid the possibility of having the materials available, but needing to take extra time to collect the Gold.

The surge damage from Sorcerer's Enhanced Charged bolts has been increased from 30% to 45%.

The Armor cap is now displayed in the tooltip when hovering over Armor in character stats.

Developer’s Note: We investigated an issue where the surge from Enhanced Charged Bolts was happening too frequently when enemies were tightly stacked together, which caused performance issues. We also found that the surge damage was doing less damage than intended while the Piercing Static aspect was equipped. While fixing those two issues (see bug fixes below), it was decided that a 50% buff to the surge damage would compensate for reducing how often it procs when enemies are stacked together.

Reworked item stat comparisons to be more intuitive when the same stat appears on an item multiple times, which most often occurs with tempered items.

The Butcher will always drop a Scattered Prism on defeat.

World Bosses now always drop Scattered Prisms, and the amount they drop increases by World Tier.

The drop rates for Scattered Prisms have been increased from multiple sources.

Developer’s Note: Previously, if you compared an item’s stats and it had a value appear twice (such as Cooldown Reduction,) it would display those two different values individually. We have now updated this to combine those individual values to only display one value, making it easier to compare stats across items.

The Whisper bounty requirements for defeating Hellborne has been reduced from defeating 3 to defeating 1.

Developer’s Note: We've made this change to compensate for a bug fix that can be seen further down in the patch notes.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not properly differentiate between locked and unlocked Tempering recipes.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not properly announce supported item slot categories for Aspects in the Codex of Power.

Fixed an issue where Bloodmarked players could not send party invites to each other.

Fixed an issue where trading Gold to a player at the Gold cap would exit the trade without any feedback to the player.

Fixed multiple instances where Skill tooltips did not update after being affected by Sorcerer Enchantment effects or new affixes introduced with Tempering.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Tempering re-rolls was inconsistent.

Fixed an issue where the preview and comparison tooltip values for Tempered Amulets and Two-Handed weapons were inaccurate.

Fixed an issue where the way interacting with Tempering recipes was inconsistent between Keyboard and Mouse play and Controller play.

Fixed an issue where the Masterworking menu could become locked when switching World Tiers.

Fixed an issue where the icons for denoting levels of Masterworking on an item were inconsistent.

Fixed an issue where the Progress section on the Trials screen would fail to update when a new Class completes the Gauntlet for the first time on the same account.

Fixed an issue where several skills newly labeled as Core Skills, such as Kick and Firewall, would not come up when searching for Core Skills in the Skill tree.

Fixed an issue where saving changes in the Wardrobe by switching tabs would not reflect the changes.

Fixed an issue where Soudeh's dialogue was missing a line after defeating the Blood Maiden.

Fixed an issue where the visual size of Stun Grenades did not increase with the actual effect's size when using the Tempered Affix that increases their size.

Fixed an issue where the Greater Affix icon on an item overlapped with socketed Gems.

Fixed an issue where item stat comparisons were incorrect when one of the items involved in the comparison had two different sources of the same item stat. Now, multiple sources of the same stat will be condensed into a single value for item comparison purposes.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Veiled Crystals could be seen in the Replace Affix menu when enchanting an item.

Fixed an issue where stacks of Baneful Hearts did not display as multiple when on the ground.

Fixed an issue where a popup would mistakenly state that a new Pit tier had been unlocked when it had not actually unlocked.

Fixed an issue where the penalty timer applied to Mastery for dying in the Pit would still display even after the Mastery timer had expired.

Fixed an issue where tier 130 for The Pit in the Artificer's list was incorrectly labeled as 131.

Fixed an issue where Helltide Chests in World Tiers I and II took 3 seconds to open instead of 1.5 seconds.

Fixed an issue where Objective markers did not display on the map when the Confront Doomsayers whisper was active.

Fixed an issue where the button to start the Gauntlet did not display that it is unavailable during the rotation blackout period when it rotates each week.

Various miscellaneous fixes and quality-of-life improvements for the Tempering, Masterworking, and Codex of Power menus.