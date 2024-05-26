This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Top 3 Bug Fixes Coming With Patch 1.4.1 in Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 2 min ago
by
Garmanoth
Blizzard has recently released
patch notes for Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.1
, outlining several key changes coming to the game once the patch goes live on May 28th. Alongside some quality-of-life crafting changes, gameplay adjustments, and build improvements, the patch also addresses fixes for several bugs that have been
bugging
players in Season 4.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.1 Patch Notes
PC Players with certain NVIDIA graphics cards
have experienced crashing and instability in Diablo 4
since the start of Season 4. Blizzard seems to have identified the exact issue causing this, and the upcoming patch appears to resolve the problem.
Blizzard" type=diablo-iv-blizzard url="
https://news.blizzard.com/en-us/diablo4/23964909/diablo-iv-patch-notes
1.4.1 Build #54053 (PC, Xbox) and #53991 (PlayStation™) - May 28, 2024
PC Only - Fixed issues with NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation, a setting available to players with NVIDIA 4000 series graphics cards, which was temporarily disabled due to stability issues. These issues have been fixed, and the setting has been re-enabled.
Heading straight into bugs affecting gameplay, there's one that has plagued players since the start of the season - players running around
bumping into invisible walls in the Helltide
. Blizzard identified this problem as being caused by "Hellworms coming up and sometimes leaving collision after death" according to a Tweet last week by Adam Fletcher, and the upcoming patch includes a fix for this problem.
Blizzard" type=diablo-iv-blizzard url="
https://news.blizzard.com/en-us/diablo4/23964909/diablo-iv-patch-notes
1.4.1 Build #54053 (PC, Xbox) and #53991 (PlayStation™) - May 28, 2024
Fixed an issue where Hellworms could sometimes leave behind invisible walls after disappearing.
Another bug concerns Uber Lilith hoarding
Resplendent Spark
s. The boss is supposed to drop a guaranteed
Resplendent Spark
for players defeating her for the first time this season, but there have been
numerous reports of players not receiving one after killing her
. Thankfully, the upcoming patch appears to resolve this issue as well.
Blizzard" type=diablo-iv-blizzard url="
https://news.blizzard.com/en-us/diablo4/23964909/diablo-iv-patch-notes
1.4.1 Build #54053 (PC, Xbox) and #53991 (PlayStation™) - May 28, 2024
Fixed an issue where killing Echo of Lilith did not reward a Resplendent Spark.
The above issues represent some of the key pain points being addressed in the upcoming patch, but there are more fixes incoming. Complete
patch notes are now available
!
Which issues are you most excited to see resolved? What other hotfixes would you like to see in the next patch? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
