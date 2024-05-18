This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Blizzard Investigating Tree of Whispers Reward Issue - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
37 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard is investigating an issue where the Tree of Whispers is not correctly granting rewards. Specifically, it appears that players are unable to receive rewards from the Tree of Whispers between the hours of 12am - 3am PDT.
How are you enjoying Diablo 4 Season 4 so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
