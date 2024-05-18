This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Seasonal Questline Guide Now Live - Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 1 min ago
by
Garmanoth
Diablo 4 Season 4 has finally launched with a brand new Iron Wolf-themed questline, and our Seasonal Questline Guide is now live to help you get through it! The new storyline includes 5 Seasonal Quests and one final boss - Exsari, Blood Maiden.
Seasonal Campaign Questline Guide
This season, players will be waging war against the armies of Hell while fighting alongside the fierce Iron Wolves and their Captain, Soudeh the Anvil, while earning Wolf’s Honor Reputation in the process. Stand with the Iron Wolves against the horrors pouring into Sanctuary through the Helltide in Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn!
Diablo 4 Season 4 Overview Season 4 Gearing and Itemization Changes Diablo 4 Wolf's Honor Reputation Guide
