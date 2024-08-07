This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Beta
Best Uniques in Season 5 - Diablo 4 Unique Item Tier List Updated
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 1 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Diablo 4 Season 5 is off to a
hellish
start, and players are jumping back into Hell to beat back Demons with the latest and greatest changes. Unique items have been both added to the game and given an overhaul across the board, meaning the items we knew and loved have gotten a facelift - so we've done our research to find out which Unique Items are truly the best to worst this Season launch!
Whether you're looking for information on whether a particular Unique Item is good or need information to choose between two alluring options, our Unique Items Tier List has you covered. Ranked on both versatility of use and the current projected meta builds, this list will have you kitted out in your best-in-slot in no time.
To see the full, interactive Unique Items Tier List, take a look at our Best Unique Items Guide for Diablo 4 for more information.
This Unique Items Tier List is based off information current to Diablo 4 patch 1.5.0. Given that Blizzard has frequently pushed out Hotfixes and patch notes, we will adjust the list as needed once that information has been announced. Your favorites may move up or down in the ranking - but this Tier List is intended to give players an idea of the options they have for the season.
Season of the Infernal Hordes has completely upended all previous versions of Unique items, providing a wholesale rework across the board for normal and Mythic Uniques alike. Even just earlier today, we saw the first consequences of this rework with
The Umbracrux
Dagger Unique power becoming
temporarily disabled due to an experience gain bug
- and we're sure many more hotfixes are in the works for tuning and smoothing rough edges on this ambitious change to itemization.
Best Unique Items for Season 5 - Diablo 4
Which Unique Item are you chasing in Season 5? Let us know in the comments below!
Patch 1.5.0 Patch Notes Patch 1.5.0 Datamined Changes
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post