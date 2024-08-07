The Umbracrux Unique Power Temporarily Disabled in Diablo 4 Season 5

Hello all -



The team was made aware of an issue where players were able to obtain a significant amount of experience while killing certain bosses with ‘The Umbracrux’ unique equipped.



We will be disabling the unique power for this weapon while we work on a fix for this. This means players will no longer be able to spawn a shade totem with this weapon. Players can still find this weapon and can technically still equip it, but they will not be able to utilize the unique power while we have this disabled.



Once we have a finalized fix, we will re-enable this and communicate this out to players.



Thanks for all the reports on this issue. We hope to have a final fix for this soon.