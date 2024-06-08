This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Best Leveling Builds for Mother's Blessing in Diablo 4 Anniversary
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 13 min ago
by
Garmanoth
If you've been itching to dive back into Diablo 4 to level a new or existing character, now is the perfect time to do so thanks to the
Mother’s Blessing
Experience and Gold boost currently available until the end of the March of the Goblins Anniversary event!
Mother’s Blessing
will be active from June 6, 2024 to June 20, 2024, and initially boosts Experience earned and Gold gained by 35%. After Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.2 goes live during the week of June 11, this buff will shift to a 25% boost to Experience and a 50% increased Gold gain. Considering
all
characters are eligible to receive a free
Resplendent Spark
by simply
leveling up their Iron Wolves reputation
, players interested in leveling alt characters will want to strike while the Mother’s Blessing is hot!
But which class is Mother’s
favorite
for leveling? Our Best Classes and Builds for Leveling in Season 4 Guide provides an in-depth look at all the best leveling builds to use this season ranked by class, strengths, and playstyle. We decided to dig a bit deeper, though, and wanted to spotlight some of our favorite Season 4 builds. Learn more about the Best Leveling Builds in Diablo 4 Season 4 using the link below, or continue reading for a breakdown of our favorite builds.
Diablo 4 Best Leveling Builds Tier List
Barbarians - Bash n' Slash
Also Known As:
Gladiator
Build:
Bash Barbarian
Key Skills:
Favorite Aspect:
Aspect of Adaptability
Specialties:
Damage
Area of Effect
Survivability
Opening pickle jars
Druids - Shear Skill
Also Known As:
Tempest
Build:
Wind Shear Druid
Key Skills:
Favorite Aspect:
Aspect of the Calm Breeze
Specialties:
Damage
Speed
Survivability
Blowing out birthday candles
Necromancers - Minion Mayhem
Also Known As:
Death
Build:
Minion Necromancer
Key Skills:
Favorite Aspect:
Aspect of Occult Dominion
Specialties:
Summoning
Area of Effect
Survivability
Multitasking while playing
Rogues - Sniper
Also Known As:
Outlaw
Build:
Barrage Rogue
Key Skills:
Favorite Aspect:
Aspect of Branching Volleys
Specialties:
Damage
Speed
Mobility
Breakdance fighting
Sorcerers - Great Walls of Fire
Also Known As:
Firestarter
Build:
Firewall Sorcerer
Key Skills:
Favorite Aspect:
Aspect of Engulfing Flames
Specialties:
Damage
Area of Effect
Mobility
Always wins "The Floor is Lava"
While each class is wildly different, they're all equally capable of leveling up quickly and efficiently in Diablo 4 Season 4 - and there are even more build options than what we've listed here. With the Mother's Blessing buff active, there's no better time to jump back into Season 4 and quickly level up new and existing characters!
Diablo 4 Best Leveling Builds Tier List Diablo 4 Season 4 Leveling Tips D4 March of the Goblins Guide
