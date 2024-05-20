This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Resplendent Sparks Earnable on Multiple Characters - Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
32 minutes ago
by
Arktane
Surprising many, it has been discovered that
every character
that reaches the final reward Tier with the Iron Wolves will receive one
Resplendent Spark
. This is quite the find, as the
Resplendent Spark
is used to create the coveted Uber Uniques such as
The Grandfather
or
Melted Heart of Selig
, and they are in short supply!
Diablo 4 Helltides Overview for Season 4 Now Live Diablo 4 Free Trial & 50% Off Sale Until May 21st
Diablo Content Creator
Rob2628
recently published a video, explaining that all it takes to earn an additional
Resplendent Spark
is to create another character and complete the Iron Wolves reputation through Helltides!
Currently, it costs
four
Resplendent Spark
s to create an Uber Unique, and there are only a few known ways to obtain them:
Slaying your first
Tormented Echo Boss
for the Season.
Slaying
Uber Lilith
for the first time during the Season.
Salvaging an Uber Unique.
Reaching Tier 18 with the Iron Wolves Reputation during Season 4.
Since it is possible to obtain multiple
Resplendent Spark
s from the Iron Wolves, players can now create any Uber Unique they wish without having to find one!
Once players began to learn of this, they grew skeptical, assuming that Blizzard would remove this option. However, Associate Game Director
Joe Piepiora
assured players that Blizzard would allow this option to remain in the game!
Will you be making a new class and grinding Helltides just to access another
Resplendent Spark
? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News