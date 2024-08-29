Barbarian Class Changes - Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR

Blizzard

1 New Skill for Each Class

Mighty Throw : Hurl your weapon, dealing 60% Weapon damage upon impact and sticking in the ground. While in the ground, your weapon pulses and deals 20% Weapon damage every second for 4 seconds.



Enhanced Mighty Throw: While a thrown weapon is out, gain 25% increased Attack Speed.

Hurl your weapon, dealing 60% Weapon damage upon impact and sticking in the ground. While in the ground, your weapon pulses and deals 20% Weapon damage every second for 4 seconds. While a thrown weapon is out, gain 25% increased Attack Speed. Fighter's Mighty Throw: Swapping weapons near any of your thrown weapons creates an additional pulse. Each extra pulse generates 3% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 5 seconds.

Swapping weapons near any of your thrown weapons creates an additional pulse. Each extra pulse generates 3% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 5 seconds. Warrior's Mighty Throw: Mighty Throw's impact deals 200% increased damage and Stuns enemies for 2 seconds.

5 New Passives for Each Class

Belligerence: Damaging an enemy with a Basic Skill increases your damage by 3/6/9% for 4 seconds.

Heavy Hitter: Your Ultimate Skills deal 15/30/45% more damage.

Warpath: After Overpowering, you deal 4% increased damage for 4 seconds.

Irrepressible: Casting a Weapon Mastery Skill Fortifies you for 10% of your Maximum Life.

Barbed Carapace : For every 25 Fury you spend, you gain 10% Thorns for 8 seconds, up to 120%. Casting a Skill with a Cooldown grants you Unhindered for 5 seconds. During this time, you deal 100% of your Thorns as physical damage to Close enemies every second.

Game Additions

Affixes



Inherent: +200% Damage to Angels and Demons

Inherent: +200% Damage to Angels and Demons +20% Critical Strike Chance

+20% Lucky Hit Chance

+20% Movement Speed

+2 to Core Skills

Succumb to hatred and earn Mother's Favor, increasing your damage dealt by 60%. Briefly steal Mother's Favor from Nearby allies by slaughtering enemies.

Affixes



Inherent: +1 to All Passives

Inherent: +1 to All Passives +111 All Stats

+222 Maximum Life

+333% Damage on Next Attack After Entering Stealth

11.1% Resource Generation

If you haven't attacked in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40% Movement Speed.

Affixes



Inherent: +400% Damage to Healthy Enemies

Inherent: +400% Damage to Healthy Enemies +444 Maximum Life

+29.6% Attack Speed while Berserking

+444.4% Damage Over Time

Lucky Hit: Up to a +44.4% Chance to Become Berserking

Execute enemies afflicted by more Damage over Time than remaining Life.

+X% Basic Skill Damage

+X% Core Skill Damage

+X% Ultimate Skill Damage (Moved from )

Elemental Surge - Night



Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage

Affixes



+X% Resistance to All Elements

+X% Resistance to All Elements X% Cooldown Reduction

Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to deal +X Fire Damage

+X to

Explode when activating , dealing Fire damage to enemies. While Berserking, damage you would deal is converted to Fire damage and deal 10-30% increased Fire damage.

and launch up to 10 metal shards that deal (80-280% of Weapon Damage) Physical damage.

Charge gains an additional Charge. Each target hit by it explodes for Fire damage to surrounding enemies.

Charge gains an additional Charge. Each target hit by it explodes for Fire damage to surrounding enemies.

+X% Rend Effect Size (Moved from )

+X% Rupture Size (Moved from Bleed Augments)

+X Skill Ranks to Hamstring Passive

+X Skill Ranks to Passive (Moved from )

+X Skill Ranks to Passive (Moved from )

+X% Kick Vulnerable Duration (Moved from )

+X% Effect Size (Moved from )

+X% Upheaval Size (Moved from Furious Augments)

+X% Mighty Throw Size

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Charge to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Mighty Throw to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

Force of Nature: Your Earthquakes have a 75% chance to spawn a every second that deals 180% Weapon damage. damage is increased by 30% of your Damage vs Close bonus, up to a maximum of 150%.

Squall: +10.0% Damage, +10 Strength

Catalyst: +45.0% Earthquake Damage, +10.0% Physical Damage

Alloyed: +45.0% Earthquake Duration, + 20 Armor

: +10.0% Physical Damage, +10 Strength

: +3.0% Resistance to All Elements, +20 Armor

: 4.0% Maximum Life, +20 Armor

Balance Updates

Ultimate skills can now have additional ranks. Players can invest up to 5 skill points into their Ultimate Skill, and bonus ranks of Ultimate Skills now exist. The limitation of having one Ultimate Skill remains. Additionally, bonus to all skill ranks (i.e. from Harlequin's Crest) will only grant ranks to the Ultimate the player has learned.

Life Generation affixes now trigger when at Full Life, to contribute to Overhealing effects.

All Weapon Tempering affixes now grant multiplicative damage. See each class's section for more info.

All Classes now have innate 15% Blocked Damage Reduction



Shield's inherent Blocked Damage Reduction reduced by 15%.

Previous: While you have a Barrier active, there is a 5-15% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.

Now: You have a 5-12% chance after taking direct damage to gain a Barrier equal to 20% of your Maximum Life. This chance is doubled against Distant enemies.

Previous: You Gain 20% Movement speed. This bonus is lost for 2.5-5.0 seconds after taking damage.

Now: You gain 20% Movement speed. Lose this bonus for 2.0-5.0 seconds after taking damage from a Close Enemy.

Previous: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal.

Now: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal or every 200% that you Overheal when at Maximum Life.

Fury generation increased from 4 to 7.

Damage increased from 13% to 15%.

Before – While Frenzy is granting 60% bonus Attack Speed, it also generates 3 additional Fury.

Now – While Frenzy is granting 60% bonus Attack Speed, the Fury costs of your Core Skills are reduced by 25%.

Before – You gain 8% Damage Reduction for each stack of you currently have.

Now – You gain 5% Damage Reduction and 5% Movement Speed per stack of Frenzy you currently have.

Attack Speed per stack of increased from 5% to 6%.

Damage increased from 9.5% to 20% Weapon Damage.

Before – Increase 's duration by 1 second.

Now – Ground Stomp generates 60 Fury and has a 1 second increased Stun duration.

Before – generates 60 Fury.

Now – Ground Stomp is now a Brawling Skill and deals 800% increased damage to Bosses. It also applies Vulnerable for 4 seconds.

Before – Reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 2 seconds for each enemy damaged by .

Now – Reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 4 seconds per enemy damaged by Ground Stomp, up to 12 seconds.

Before – Your Bleeding effects Slow Healthy enemies by 20%.

Now – Your Bleeding effects have a 15% chance to Slow Healthy and Injured enemies by 70% each time they deal damage.

Damage to Injured reduced from 8% to 5%.

Before – Increase Berserking's maximum duration by 5 seconds and increase its damage bonus to 60%.

Now – Berserking's damage bonus is increased to 60%. While below 65% Life, you are always Berserk and gain a 25% Physical Damage Reduction bonus.

+X Skill Ranks to

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

Bash Cleaves for +Y% Damage

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Flay Duration (Moved from )

Changed to a Utility recipe.

Renamed to Berserking Innovation.

+X% Damage added to this recipe. (Moved from )

+X% Earthquake Size (Moved from )

+X% Frenzy Duration

+X% Stun Duration (Moved from )

+X% Size

+X% Leap Size

+X% Size (Moved from )

Renamed to Natural Augments.

+X% Damage (additive) removed.

+X% Chance for Dust Devils to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for s to Cast Twice

+X% Earthquake Duration (Moved from )

+X% Brawling Skill Damage

+X% Damage

+X% Damage While is Active

The additive damage recipes for , Charge, and have been removed. Replacements have been added in new Weapon Tempering recipes.

Cooldown per enemy hit reduced from 2.5-5.0 to 1.3-2.5 seconds.

Maximum reduction reduced from 9 to 7 seconds.

damage increased by 30%. (From 105-165% to 137-217% Weapon Damage)

damage increased by 30%. (From 85-145% to 111-191% Weapon Damage)

(replacing )



Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10 Strength

Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10 Strength Now: (Flayer) +10% Vulnerable Damage / +10 Strength

Previous: +10% Physical Damage Over Time / +10% Damage to Bleeding Enemies

Now: (Bloodbathed) 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10% Fire Resistance

(replacing )



Previous: +10% Damage while Berserking / +15% Berserking Duration

Previous: +10% Damage while Berserking / +15% Berserking Duration Now: (Grit) 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding / +4% Healing Received

Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10 Strength

Now: (Wrath) +10% Damage while Berserking / +10 Strength

(replacing )



Previous: +5% Damage While Berserking / +16% Damage to Elites

Previous: +5% Damage While Berserking / +16% Damage to Elites Now: (Brash) 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10% Fire Resistance

Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10 Strength

Now: (Berserker) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Strength

(replacing )



Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies and +10 Strength

Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies and +10 Strength Now: (Destroyer) +10% Physical Damage and +10 Strength

Previous: +10% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons / +10% Vulnerable Damage

Now: (Arrogance) 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / 4% Healing Received

(replacing )



Previous: +10% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons / +45% Overpower Damage

Previous: +10% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons / +45% Overpower Damage Now: (Vigor) 5% Damage Reduction while Healthy / 4% Healing Received

Previous: 5% Damage Reduction while Healthy / +10 Strength

Now: (Bludgeoner) +10% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons / +10 Strength

(replacing )



Previous: +5% Damage While Berserking / +16% Damage to Elites

Previous: +5% Damage While Berserking / +16% Damage to Elites Now: (Brash) 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10% Fire Resistance

Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10 Strength

Now: (Wild Force) +10% Damage with One-Handed Weapons / +10 Strength

(replacing )



Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Strength

Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Strength Now: (Brute Force) +10% Damage while Fortified / +10 Strength

Previous: +10% Damage while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify Generation

Now: (Conditioned) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +4% Healing Received





Previous: +20 Armor / +10 Strength

Previous: +20 Armor / +10 Strength Now: +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Strength

Removed from Grigoire



Barbarian





Barbarian

Barbarian











Barbarian













Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where excessive skill ranks of and could result in 100% Damage reduction.

Fixed an issue where had to fully complete its animation before being able to cast Leap again.

Fixed an issue where the could activate more frequently if was cancelled.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for showed a higher damage value than it was actually dealing.

Fixed an issue where assigning a skill point to did not upgrade the tooltip for .

