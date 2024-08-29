Barbarian Class Changes - Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR

Blizzard
1 New Skill for Each Class
Martial experts in Sanctuary have developed new techniques to vanquish darkness. Now you must learn them for yourself. Each of these Skills uncovers a new direction to take your Class build.
- Mighty Throw : Hurl your weapon, dealing 60% Weapon damage upon impact and sticking in the ground. While in the ground, your weapon pulses and deals 20% Weapon damage every second for 4 seconds.
Enhanced Mighty Throw: While a thrown weapon is out, gain 25% increased Attack Speed.
- Fighter's Mighty Throw: Swapping weapons near any of your thrown weapons creates an additional pulse. Each extra pulse generates 3% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 5 seconds.
- Warrior's Mighty Throw: Mighty Throw's impact deals 200% increased damage and Stuns enemies for 2 seconds.
5 New Passives for Each Class
Refine your character into the ultimate agent of destruction with 5 new Passives for each Class. We've also added additional connections for some Passives in each Class's Skill Tree. This means there are more avenues to unlock these Passives, allowing greater flexibility when leveling.
- Belligerence: Damaging an enemy with a Basic Skill increases your damage by 3/6/9% for 4 seconds.
- Heavy Hitter: Your Ultimate Skills deal 15/30/45% more damage.
- Warpath: After Overpowering, you deal 4% increased damage for 4 seconds.
- Irrepressible: Casting a Weapon Mastery Skill Fortifies you for 10% of your Maximum Life.
- Barbed Carapace : For every 25 Fury you spend, you gain 10% Thorns for 8 seconds, up to 120%. Casting a Skill with a Cooldown grants you Unhindered for 5 seconds. During this time, you deal 100% of your Thorns as physical damage to Close enemies every second.
Game Additions
All Classes Mythic Unique Items
Heir of Perdition - Mythic Unique Helm
- Affixes
Inherent: +200% Damage to Angels and Demons
- +20% Critical Strike Chance
- +20% Lucky Hit Chance
- +20% Movement Speed
- +2 to Core Skills
Power
- Succumb to hatred and earn Mother's Favor, increasing your damage dealt by 60%. Briefly steal Mother's Favor from Nearby allies by slaughtering enemies.
Shroud of False Death - Mythic Unique Chest Armor
- Affixes
Inherent: +1 to All Passives
- +111 All Stats
- +222 Maximum Life
- +333% Damage on Next Attack After Entering Stealth
- 11.1% Resource Generation
Power
- If you haven't attacked in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40% Movement Speed.
Shattered Vow - Mythic Unique Polearm
- Affixes
Inherent: +400% Damage to Healthy Enemies
- +444 Maximum Life
- +29.6% Attack Speed while Berserking
- +444.4% Damage Over Time
- Lucky Hit: Up to a +44.4% Chance to Become Berserking
Power
Tempering
- Execute enemies afflicted by more Damage over Time than remaining Life.
New Recipe Sharpened Finesse
- +X% Basic Skill Damage
- +X% Core Skill Damage
- +X% Ultimate Skill Damage (Moved from )
Tempering Recipe has been split into two recipes
- Elemental Surge - Night
Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage
- Day
Skill Tree
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage
All class's Skill Trees have been updated to create new connections between nodes. Active Skill
Mighty Throw - Weapon Mastery Skill - 12 second Cooldown
Passive Skills
- Base Skill: Hurl your weapon, dealing 60% Weapon damage upon impact and sticking in the ground. While in the ground, your weapon pulses and deals 15% Weapon damage every second for 4 seconds.
- Enhanced Mighty Throw: While a thrown weapon is out, gain 25% increased Attack Speed.
- Fighter's Mighty Throw: Swapping weapons near any of your thrown weapons creates an additional pulse. Each extra pulse generates 3% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 6 seconds.
- Warrior's Mighty Throw: Mighty Throw's impact deals 200% increased damage and Stuns enemies for 2 seconds.
Barbed Carapace
- Key Passive: For every 25 Fury you spend, you gain 10% Thorns for 8 seconds, up to 120%. Casting a Skill with a Cooldown grants you Unhindered for 5 seconds. During this time, you deal 100% of your Thorns as physical damage to Close enemies every second.
Belligerence
- Damaging an enemy with a Basic Skill increases your damage by 3/6/9% for 4 seconds.
Heavy Hitter
- Your Ultimate Skills deal 15/30/45% more damage.
Warpath
- After Overpowering, you deal 4/8/12% increased damage for 4 seconds.
Irrepressible
Unique Item
- Casting a Weapon Mastery Skill Fortifies you for 10/20/30% of your Maximum Life.
Ugly Bastard Helm - Unique Helm
- Affixes
+X% Resistance to All Elements
- X% Cooldown Reduction
- Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to deal +X Fire Damage
- +X to
Power
Legendary Aspects
- Explode when activating , dealing Fire damage to enemies. While Berserking, damage you would deal is converted to Fire damage and deal 10-30% increased Fire damage.
Aspect of Shattering Steel - Offensive Aspect
- and launch up to 10 metal shards that deal (80-280% of Weapon Damage) Physical damage.
Aspect of the Flaming Rampage - Offensive Aspect
- Charge gains an additional Charge. Each target hit by it explodes for Fire damage to surrounding enemies.
Tempering Recipes
- Charge gains an additional Charge. Each target hit by it explodes for Fire damage to surrounding enemies.
Bleed Innovation – New Utility Recipe
- +X% Rend Effect Size (Moved from )
- +X% Rupture Size (Moved from Bleed Augments)
- +X Skill Ranks to Hamstring Passive
Barbarian Breach – New Utility Recipe
- +X Skill Ranks to Passive (Moved from )
- +X Skill Ranks to Passive (Moved from )
- +X% Kick Vulnerable Duration (Moved from )
Brute Innovation – New Utility Recipe
- +X% Effect Size (Moved from )
- +X% Upheaval Size (Moved from Furious Augments)
- +X% Mighty Throw Size
Core Augments – Barbarian New Weapon Recipe
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
Brawling Augments – New Weapon Recipe
- +X% Chance for Charge to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
Weapon Augments – New Weapon Recipe
Paragon Board
- +X% Chance for Mighty Throw to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
Legendary Node
- Force of Nature: Your Earthquakes have a 75% chance to spawn a every second that deals 180% Weapon damage. damage is increased by 30% of your Damage vs Close bonus, up to a maximum of 150%.
Rare Nodes:
- Squall: +10.0% Damage, +10 Strength
- Catalyst: +45.0% Earthquake Damage, +10.0% Physical Damage
- Alloyed: +45.0% Earthquake Duration, + 20 Armor
- : +10.0% Physical Damage, +10 Strength
- : +3.0% Resistance to All Elements, +20 Armor
- : 4.0% Maximum Life, +20 Armor
Balance Updates General
Legendary Aspects
- Ultimate skills can now have additional ranks. Players can invest up to 5 skill points into their Ultimate Skill, and bonus ranks of Ultimate Skills now exist. The limitation of having one Ultimate Skill remains. Additionally, bonus to all skill ranks (i.e. from Harlequin's Crest) will only grant ranks to the Ultimate the player has learned.
- Life Generation affixes now trigger when at Full Life, to contribute to Overhealing effects.
- All Weapon Tempering affixes now grant multiplicative damage. See each class's section for more info.
- All Classes now have innate 15% Blocked Damage Reduction
Shield's inherent Blocked Damage Reduction reduced by 15%.
- Previous: While you have a Barrier active, there is a 5-15% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.
- Now: You have a 5-12% chance after taking direct damage to gain a Barrier equal to 20% of your Maximum Life. This chance is doubled against Distant enemies.
- Previous: You Gain 20% Movement speed. This bonus is lost for 2.5-5.0 seconds after taking damage.
- Now: You gain 20% Movement speed. Lose this bonus for 2.0-5.0 seconds after taking damage from a Close Enemy.
Skills
- Previous: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal.
- Now: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal or every 200% that you Overheal when at Maximum Life.
- Fury generation increased from 4 to 7.
- Damage increased from 13% to 15%.
- Before – While Frenzy is granting 60% bonus Attack Speed, it also generates 3 additional Fury.
- Now – While Frenzy is granting 60% bonus Attack Speed, the Fury costs of your Core Skills are reduced by 25%.
- Before – You gain 8% Damage Reduction for each stack of you currently have.
- Now – You gain 5% Damage Reduction and 5% Movement Speed per stack of Frenzy you currently have.
- Attack Speed per stack of increased from 5% to 6%.
- Damage increased from 9.5% to 20% Weapon Damage.
- Before – Increase 's duration by 1 second.
- Now – Ground Stomp generates 60 Fury and has a 1 second increased Stun duration.
- Before – generates 60 Fury.
- Now – Ground Stomp is now a Brawling Skill and deals 800% increased damage to Bosses. It also applies Vulnerable for 4 seconds.
Passives
- Before – Reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 2 seconds for each enemy damaged by .
- Now – Reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 4 seconds per enemy damaged by Ground Stomp, up to 12 seconds.
- Before – Your Bleeding effects Slow Healthy enemies by 20%.
- Now – Your Bleeding effects have a 15% chance to Slow Healthy and Injured enemies by 70% each time they deal damage.
- Damage to Injured reduced from 8% to 5%.
Tempering
- Before – Increase Berserking's maximum duration by 5 seconds and increase its damage bonus to 60%.
- Now – Berserking's damage bonus is increased to 60%. While below 65% Life, you are always Berserk and gain a 25% Physical Damage Reduction bonus.
The following lists all the affixes now available for each Tempering recipe.
– Weapon Recipe
- +X Skill Ranks to
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
– Weapon Recipe
- Bash Cleaves for +Y% Damage
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Flay Duration (Moved from )
- Changed to a Utility recipe.
- Renamed to Berserking Innovation.
– Offensive Recipe
- +X% Damage added to this recipe. (Moved from )
– Utility Recipe
- +X% Earthquake Size (Moved from )
- +X% Frenzy Duration
- +X% Stun Duration (Moved from )
– Changed to a Utility recipe
- +X% Size
- +X% Leap Size
- +X% Size (Moved from )
– Weapon Recipe
- Renamed to Natural Augments.
- +X% Damage (additive) removed.
- +X% Chance for Dust Devils to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for s to Cast Twice
- +X% Earthquake Duration (Moved from )
– Offensive Recipe
Legendary Aspect
- +X% Brawling Skill Damage
- +X% Damage
- +X% Damage While is Active
- The additive damage recipes for , Charge, and have been removed. Replacements have been added in new Weapon Tempering recipes.
- Cooldown per enemy hit reduced from 2.5-5.0 to 1.3-2.5 seconds.
- Maximum reduction reduced from 9 to 7 seconds.
- damage increased by 30%. (From 105-165% to 137-217% Weapon Damage)
s
Paragon
- damage increased by 30%. (From 85-145% to 111-191% Weapon Damage)
Hemorrhage Board
- (replacing )
Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10 Strength
- Now: (Flayer) +10% Vulnerable Damage / +10 Strength
(replacing Bloodbathed)
- Previous: +10% Physical Damage Over Time / +10% Damage to Bleeding Enemies
- Now: (Bloodbathed) 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10% Fire Resistance
Board
- (replacing )
Previous: +10% Damage while Berserking / +15% Berserking Duration
- Now: (Grit) 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding / +4% Healing Received
(replacing Wrath)
- Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10 Strength
- Now: (Wrath) +10% Damage while Berserking / +10 Strength
Carnage Board
- (replacing )
Previous: +5% Damage While Berserking / +16% Damage to Elites
- Now: (Brash) 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10% Fire Resistance
(replacing )
- Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10 Strength
- Now: (Berserker) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Strength
Decimator Board
- (replacing )
Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies and +10 Strength
- Now: (Destroyer) +10% Physical Damage and +10 Strength
(replacing )
- Previous: +10% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons / +10% Vulnerable Damage
- Now: (Arrogance) 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / 4% Healing Received
Board
- (replacing )
Previous: +10% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons / +45% Overpower Damage
- Now: (Vigor) 5% Damage Reduction while Healthy / 4% Healing Received
(replacing )
- Previous: 5% Damage Reduction while Healthy / +10 Strength
- Now: (Bludgeoner) +10% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons / +10 Strength
Board
- (replacing )
Previous: +5% Damage While Berserking / +16% Damage to Elites
- Now: (Brash) 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10% Fire Resistance
(replacing )
- Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10 Strength
- Now: (Wild Force) +10% Damage with One-Handed Weapons / +10 Strength
Warbringer Board
- (replacing )
Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Strength
- Now: (Brute Force) +10% Damage while Fortified / +10 Strength
(replacing )
- Previous: +10% Damage while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify Generation
- Now: (Conditioned) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +4% Healing Received
Board
-
Previous: +20 Armor / +10 Strength
- Now: +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Strength
Loot Updates
All Unique items now have a single boss for target farming.
- Removed from Grigoire
Barbarian
-
Removed from Lord Zir
All Classes
Removed from Beast in the Ice
All Classes
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
Developer's Note: This was only possible on the eternal realm since the tempering recipe for additional ranks of these skills was removed in the Season of Infernal Hordes. The Damage Reduction from these passives is now capped at 80%, which requires 20 ranks of the skill.
- Fixed an issue where excessive skill ranks of and could result in 100% Damage reduction.
Developer's Note: has been slightly rebalanced to compensate for this issue, dealing slightly less damage for low level Barbarians, and dealing slightly more damage for Barbarians with stronger late game gear.
- Fixed an issue where had to fully complete its animation before being able to cast Leap again.
- Fixed an issue where the could activate more frequently if was cancelled.
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip for showed a higher damage value than it was actually dealing.
- Fixed an issue where assigning a skill point to did not upgrade the tooltip for .