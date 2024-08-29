Sorcerer Class Changes - Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR

1 New Skill for Each Class

5 New Passives for Each Class

Evocation: Gain 4% Cooldown Reduction.

Energy Focus: You generate a 6 second Barrier for 0.5/1.0/1.5% of your Maximum Life every second up to 30%. This effect is lost for 5 seconds after losing health.

Dampen Layer: You gain 2/4/6% Damage Reduction while you have an active Barrier.

Elemental Synergies: Your Frost, Shock, and Pyromancy damage is increased by 1/2/3% for each skill you have equipped of that type.

Game Additions

Affixes



Inherent: +200% Damage to Angels and Demons

Inherent: +200% Damage to Angels and Demons +20% Critical Strike Chance

+20% Lucky Hit Chance

+20% Movement Speed

+2 to Core Skills

Succumb to hatred and earn Mother's Favor, increasing your damage dealt by 60%. Briefly steal Mother's Favor from Nearby allies by slaughtering enemies.

Affixes



Inherent: +1 to All Passives

Inherent: +1 to All Passives +111 All Stats

+222 Maximum Life

+333% Damage on Next Attack After Entering Stealth

11.1% Resource Generation

If you haven't attacked in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40% Movement Speed.

Affixes



Inherent: +400% Damage to Healthy Enemies

Inherent: +400% Damage to Healthy Enemies +444 Maximum Life

+29.6% Attack Speed while Berserking

+444.4% Damage Over Time

Lucky Hit: Up to a +44.4% Chance to Become Berserking

Execute enemies afflicted by more Damage over Time than remaining Life.

+X% Basic Skill Damage

+X% Core Skill Damage

+X% Ultimate Skill Damage (Moved from )

Elemental Surge - Night



Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage

Reduce all cooldowns by 4/8/12%.

You generate a 6 second Barrier for 0.5/1.0/1.5% of your Maximum Life every second up to 30%. This effect is lost for 5 seconds after losing health.

You gain 2/4/6% Damage Reduction while you have an active Barrier.

Your Frost, Shock, and Pyromancy Skills deal 1/2/3% increased damage for each Skill you have equipped of their type.

+10% Vulnerable Damage / +10 Intelligence

+10% Non-Physical Damage / +10 Intelligence

5% Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies / +20 Armor

5% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +4% Maximum Life

+10% Damage to Burning Enemies / 16% Damage to Eiltes

6.5% Damage Taken Over Time Reduction / 3% Resistance to All Elements

Balance Updates

Ultimate skills can now have additional ranks. Players can invest up to 5 skill points into their Ultimate Skill, and bonus ranks of Ultimate Skills now exist. The limitation of having one Ultimate Skill remains. Additionally, bonus to all skill ranks (i.e. from Harlequin's Crest) will only grant ranks to the Ultimate the player has learned.

Life Generation affixes now trigger when at Full Life, to contribute to Overhealing effects.

All Weapon Tempering affixes now grant multiplicative damage. See each class's section for more info.

All Classes now have innate 15% Blocked Damage Reduction



Shield's inherent Blocked Damage Reduction reduced by 15%.

Previous: While you have a Barrier active, there is a 5-15% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.

Now: You have a 5-12% chance after taking direct damage to gain a Barrier equal to 20% of your Maximum Life. This chance is doubled against Distant enemies.

Previous: You Gain 20% Movement speed. This bonus is lost for 2.5-5.0 seconds after taking damage.

Now: You gain 20% Movement speed. Lose this bonus for 2.0-5.0 seconds after taking damage from a Close Enemy.

Previous: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal.

Now: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal or every 200% that you Overheal when at Maximum Life.

Lightning surge now also hits the original target as well as surrounding enemies.

Old: Casting Fireball increases its radius by 50%.

New: Casting Fireball increases its radius by 50% and Burns enemies for 10% damage over 6 seconds.

Cooldown reduced from 4 seconds to 1 second.

Duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

Stun duration increased from 0.5 to 1 second.

Cooldown reduced from 14 to 8 seconds.

Previous: You deal increased Burning damage to enemies for each second they remain Burning, up to 5% after 5 seconds.

Now: You deal 6/12/18% increased Burning damage. This bonus is increased to 25/50/75% to enemies while they are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total Life.

Now caps its bonuses at 30 active Conjurations. Tooltip updated for clarity.

Previous: You deal 15-30% more damage to Vulnerable enemies while you have a barrier.

Now: You deal 15-35% increased damage while is active. This amount is increased by another 15% against Frozen enemies.

Previous: You deal 30-45% increased Burning damage to enemies below 50% Life. Additionally, you deal 70-100% increased Burning damage to enemies while they are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total Life.

Now: You deal 6% increased Burning damage to enemies for each second they remain Burning, up to 30% after 5 seconds. Additionally, you deal 10-30% increased Burning damage to enemies below 50% Life.

Now drops more Meteorites.

Previous: For each type of Elemental damage you deal, gain 10-15% increased damage for 4 seconds, up to 40-60%. Dealing Elemental damage refreshes all bonuses.

Now: Casting a Pyromancy, Shock, or Frost Skill increases your damage by 10-25% for 5 seconds, stacking once per element. Casting again refreshes all bonuses if the previous skill was a different .

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice affix changed to +X% Chance for Chain Lightning to Hit Twice.

Effect reworded, but functionality unchanged.

Previous: Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals 30-0% less damage.

Now: Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals 70-100% of normal damage.

Martial experts in Sanctuary have developed new techniques to vanquish darkness. Now you must learn them for yourself. Each of these Skills uncovers a new direction to take your Class build.Refine your character into the ultimate agent of destruction with 5 new Passives for each Class. We've also added additional connections for some Passives in each Class's Skill Tree. This means there are more avenues to unlock these Passives, allowing greater flexibility when leveling.