Sorcerer Class Changes - Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR

1 New Skill for Each Class
Martial experts in Sanctuary have developed new techniques to vanquish darkness. Now you must learn them for yourself. Each of these Skills uncovers a new direction to take your Class build.
- Familiar
Enhanced Familiar: Familiar passively applies an effect to nearby enemies, based on their element. Fire Familiar: Applies 94% Burning damage to enemies. Cold Familiar: Applies 15% Chill to enemies. Lightning Familiar: Stuns enemies for 1 second.
- Summoned Familiar: While you have two or more different element Familiars summoned, gain 3% Damage Reduction. Familiar Element is no longer tied to your previous cast skill. Instead, the Familiar Element progresses in sequence. The sequence is Fire to Cold, Cold to Lightning and Lightning to Fire.
- Invoked Familiar: While a Familiar is active, gain 10% increased damage to skills that deal its damage type.
5 New Passives for Each Class
Refine your character into the ultimate agent of destruction with 5 new Passives for each Class. We've also added additional connections for some Passives in each Class's Skill Tree. This means there are more avenues to unlock these Passives, allowing greater flexibility when leveling.
- Evocation: Gain 4% Cooldown Reduction.
- Energy Focus: You generate a 6 second Barrier for 0.5/1.0/1.5% of your Maximum Life every second up to 30%. This effect is lost for 5 seconds after losing health.
- Dampen Layer: You gain 2/4/6% Damage Reduction while you have an active Barrier.
- Elemental Synergies: Your Frost, Shock, and Pyromancy damage is increased by 1/2/3% for each skill you have equipped of that type.
- Enlightenment : Casting any Skill grants 1 stack of Enlightenment, or grants 15 if your previous cast Skill was a different Elements. After gaining 100 stacks, you become Enlightened, can no longer gain stacks, and lose 10 stacks per second. While Enlightened, your Bonus Damage with Fire, Lightning and Cold are equal to them combined and you gain:
25% increased damage
- 45% Mana Regeneration
- 20% Attack Speed
Game Additions
All Classes Mythic Unique Items
Heir of Perdition - Mythic Unique Helm
- Affixes
Inherent: +200% Damage to Angels and Demons
- +20% Critical Strike Chance
- +20% Lucky Hit Chance
- +20% Movement Speed
- +2 to Core Skills
Power
- Succumb to hatred and earn Mother's Favor, increasing your damage dealt by 60%. Briefly steal Mother's Favor from Nearby allies by slaughtering enemies.
Shroud of False Death - Mythic Unique Chest Armor
- Affixes
Inherent: +1 to All Passives
- +111 All Stats
- +222 Maximum Life
- +333% Damage on Next Attack After Entering Stealth
- 11.1% Resource Generation
Power
- If you haven't attacked in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40% Movement Speed.
Shattered Vow - Mythic Unique Polearm
- Affixes
Inherent: +400% Damage to Healthy Enemies
- +444 Maximum Life
- +29.6% Attack Speed while Berserking
- +444.4% Damage Over Time
- Lucky Hit: Up to a +44.4% Chance to Become Berserking
Power
Tempering
- Execute enemies afflicted by more Damage over Time than remaining Life.
New Recipe Sharpened Finesse
- +X% Basic Skill Damage
- +X% Core Skill Damage
- +X% Ultimate Skill Damage (Moved from )
Tempering Recipe has been split into two recipes
- Elemental Surge - Night
Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage
- Day
Skill Tree
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage
All class's Skill Trees have been updated to create new connections between nodes. Active Skill
Familiar - Conjuration Skill - 3 Charges, 12 second Charge Cooldown
- Base Skill:
Summon a familiar matching the element of your last cast Skill for 8 seconds. It seeks enemies and periodically explodes, dealing 40% of its element's damage.
You may have up to 6 Familiars active at a time.
Enchantment: Familiars apply effects around them every 0.5 seconds according to their element.
- Fire: Applies 94% Burning damage over 4 seconds to enemies.
- Cold: Applies 15% Chill to enemies.
- Lightning: Stuns enemies for 1 second.
Summoned Familiar:
- Your Familiars' elements no longer depends on your previous cast Skill, and instead follows a set sequence of Fire to Cold, Cold to Lightning, and Lightning to Fire.
While you have at least two different element Familiars active, you gain 3% Damage Reduction.
Invoked Familiar: While you have an active Familiar, you deal 10% increased damage of its type. Passive Skills
Enlightenment
- Key Passive: Casting any Skill grants 1 stack of Enlightenment, or grants 15 if your previous cast Skill was a different Element. After gaining 100 stacks you become Enlightened, can no longer gain stacks, and lose 10 stacks per second. While Enlightened your Bonus Damage with Fire, Lightning, and Cold are equal to them combined and you gain:
25% increased damage
- 45% Mana Regeneration
- 20% Attack Speed
Evocation
- Reduce all cooldowns by 4/8/12%.
Energy Focus
- You generate a 6 second Barrier for 0.5/1.0/1.5% of your Maximum Life every second up to 30%. This effect is lost for 5 seconds after losing health.
Dampen Layer
- You gain 2/4/6% Damage Reduction while you have an active Barrier.
Elemental Synergies
Unique Item
- Your Frost, Shock, and Pyromancy Skills deal 1/2/3% increased damage for each Skill you have equipped of their type.
Sidhe's Bindings - Unique Gloves
- Affixes:
+X% Non-Physical Damage
- +X% Familiar Explosion Size
- +X% Chance for Familiar to Hit Twice
- +X to Familiar
Casting Familiar now summons all three elemental variants at once. Familiar's duration is increased by 25-50% and its Cooldown is reduced by 2 seconds, but its maximum Charges are reduced by 1. Legendary Aspects
Aspect of Charged Flash - Offensive Aspect
- After hits enemies 50 times, your next 3 casts of Charged Bolts becomes waves that pierce and deal (200-240% Weapon Damage) Critical Shock Damage.
Aspect of Elemental Constellation - Offensive Aspect
- Casting Pyromancy, Shock, and Frost Skills conjures a matching Elemental Dagger around you that pierces through enemies dealing (50-70% Weapon Damage) damage after 3 seconds. The damage increases by 100% per matching elemental skill you cast.
Aspect of Overheating - Offensive Aspect
Tempering Recipes
- After channeling for 2 seconds it deals (30-70% Weapon Damage) Critical Fire damage per second for 5 seconds. Casting Incinerate refreshes and maintains this bonus.
- Fiery - Weapon Recipe
- +% Chance for to do Double Damage.
- +% Chance for to do Double Damage.
- +% Chance for Meteorites to do Double Damage.
Frozen Augments - Frozen - Weapon Recipe
- +% Chance for to do Double Damage.
- +% Chance for Ice Spike to do Double Damage.
- +% Chance for to do Double Damage.
Sorcerer Innovation - Utility Recipe
Paragon Board
- +% Size
- +% Blizzard Size
- +% Teleport Nova Size
Legendary Node
- Fundamental Release: Each Fire, Lightning, and Cold attack you make against an enemy increases the damage it takes from your attacks by 10% per element, up to 30%.
Rare Nodes
- +10% Vulnerable Damage / +10 Intelligence
- +10% Non-Physical Damage / +10 Intelligence
- 5% Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies / +20 Armor
- 5% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +4% Maximum Life
- +10% Damage to Burning Enemies / 16% Damage to Eiltes
- 6.5% Damage Taken Over Time Reduction / 3% Resistance to All Elements
Balance Updates General
Legendary Aspects
- Ultimate skills can now have additional ranks. Players can invest up to 5 skill points into their Ultimate Skill, and bonus ranks of Ultimate Skills now exist. The limitation of having one Ultimate Skill remains. Additionally, bonus to all skill ranks (i.e. from Harlequin's Crest) will only grant ranks to the Ultimate the player has learned.
- Life Generation affixes now trigger when at Full Life, to contribute to Overhealing effects.
- All Weapon Tempering affixes now grant multiplicative damage. See each class's section for more info.
- All Classes now have innate 15% Blocked Damage Reduction
Shield's inherent Blocked Damage Reduction reduced by 15%.
- Previous: While you have a Barrier active, there is a 5-15% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.
- Now: You have a 5-12% chance after taking direct damage to gain a Barrier equal to 20% of your Maximum Life. This chance is doubled against Distant enemies.
- Previous: You Gain 20% Movement speed. This bonus is lost for 2.5-5.0 seconds after taking damage.
- Now: You gain 20% Movement speed. Lose this bonus for 2.0-5.0 seconds after taking damage from a Close Enemy.
Skills
- Previous: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal.
- Now: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal or every 200% that you Overheal when at Maximum Life.
- Lightning surge now also hits the original target as well as surrounding enemies.
- Old: Casting Fireball increases its radius by 50%.
- New: Casting Fireball increases its radius by 50% and Burns enemies for 10% damage over 6 seconds.
Enchantment's
- Cooldown reduced from 4 seconds to 1 second.
Hydra Enchantment
- Duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.
Enchantment
- Stun duration increased from 0.5 to 1 second.
Incinerate Enchantment
Passives
- Cooldown reduced from 14 to 8 seconds.
- Previous: You deal increased Burning damage to enemies for each second they remain Burning, up to 5% after 5 seconds.
- Now: You deal 6/12/18% increased Burning damage. This bonus is increased to 25/50/75% to enemies while they are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total Life.
Legendary Aspects
- Now caps its bonuses at 30 active Conjurations. Tooltip updated for clarity.
- Previous: You deal 15-30% more damage to Vulnerable enemies while you have a barrier.
- Now: You deal 15-35% increased damage while is active. This amount is increased by another 15% against Frozen enemies.
- Previous: You deal 30-45% increased Burning damage to enemies below 50% Life. Additionally, you deal 70-100% increased Burning damage to enemies while they are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total Life.
- Now: You deal 6% increased Burning damage to enemies for each second they remain Burning, up to 30% after 5 seconds. Additionally, you deal 10-30% increased Burning damage to enemies below 50% Life.
- Now drops more Meteorites.
Meteorites from and now more consistently land around or on the enemies near the cast target. Unique Items
- Previous: For each type of Elemental damage you deal, gain 10-15% increased damage for 4 seconds, up to 40-60%. Dealing Elemental damage refreshes all bonuses.
- Now: Casting a Pyromancy, Shock, or Frost Skill increases your damage by 10-25% for 5 seconds, stacking once per element. Casting again refreshes all bonuses if the previous skill was a different .
- +X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice affix changed to +X% Chance for Chain Lightning to Hit Twice.
Tempering
- Effect reworded, but functionality unchanged.
- Previous: Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals 30-0% less damage.
- Now: Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals 70-100% of normal damage.
All Weapon Tempering recipes have been updated with the following stats.
- +X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Fireball Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for to do Double Damage
- Fiery
- +X% Chance for to do Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to do Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Meteorites to do Double Damage
Frozen Augments - Frozen
- +X% Chance for to do Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Ice Spike to do Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to do Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
- Casted Hydras have +X Heads
- +X% Chance for a Second when Cast
- +X% Chance for a Second Ice Blades when Cast
- +X% Chance for Familiar to Hit Twice
Shock Augments - Discharge
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Swipe Twice
- +X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
Shock Augments - Surge
- +X% Chance for Spark Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
Other Tempering Updates:
Paragon
- Incinerate Size, Meteor Size, and Firewall Size removed from the Pyromancer Augments Recipe
- Blizzard Damage and Ice Spike Damage removed from the Recipe
- Teleport Damage removed from the Recipe
- Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice affix changed to Chance for Chain Lightning to Hit Twice
- Teleport Nova Size moved from Shock Augments - Discharge recipe to the new Sorcerer Innovation Utility recipe
- Size moved from recipe to the new Sorcerer Innovation Utility recipe
- Blizzard Size moved from recipe to the new Sorcerer Innovation Utility recipe
- Conjuration Damage replaced with Familiar Damage on the Offensive recipe
- Fire Damage Over Time removed from the recipe
- Familiar Lucky Hit Chance added to the Utility recipe
Starting Board
- Studied (replacing )
Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Studied) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Intelligence
Board
- (replacing )
Previous: +10% Fire Resistance / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Explosive) 15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Intelligence
- Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per Second
- Now: +4% Potion Healing / +25 Life per 5 Seconds
(replacing )
- Previous: +10% Fire Damage / +10% Fire Damage Over Time
- Now: (Ashes) +10% Fire Resistance / +25 Life per 5 Seconds
Board
-
Previous: +6.5% Damage Reduction from Elites / +100 Armor
- Now: +6.5% Damage Reduction from Elites / +20 Armor
(replacing )
- Previous: +35% Ultimate Damage / +2.5% Attack Speed
- Now: () 5% Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies / +4% Healing Received
(replacing )
- Previous: 5% Damage Reduction from Enemies / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Explosive) +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Intelligence
Board
- Elemental Favor (replacing Chilling)
Previous: +10% Cold Resistance / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Elemental Favor) +10% Non-physical Damage / +10 Intelligence
Icefall Board
- (replacing )
Previous: +10% Cold Damage / 4% Chill Application
- Now: (Frigid) 6% Damage Reduction from Chilled / 4% Maximum Life
(replacing )
- Previous: 6% Damage Reduction from Chilled / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Cryomancy) +10% Cold Damage / +10 Intelligence
Board
-
Previous: +15% Damage to Stunned Enemies / +16% Damage to Elites
- Now: +10% Lightning Resistance / +20 Armor
- Previous: +10% Lightning Resistance / +10 Intelligence
- Now: +10% Vulnerable Damage / +10 Intelligence
Board
- Shock Resistant (replacing )
Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per Second
- Now: (Shock Resistant) +10% Lightning Resistance / 4% Maximum Life
Shelter (replacing )
- Previous: +16% Damage to Elites / +14% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
- Now: (Shelter) 4% Maximum Life / +20 Armor
Devastate (replacing )
- Previous: +10% Lightning Resistance / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Devastate) +17% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Intelligence
Board
- (replacing )
Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence
- Now: () +10% Non-physical Damage / +10 Intelligence
Resistant (replacing )
- Previous: +10% Non-physical Damage / +3% Resistance to All Elements
- Now: (Resistant) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +20 Armor
Board
- Tactical (replacing )
Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Tactical) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Intelligence
Toughened (replacing )
- Previous: +10% Non-physical Damage / 4% Maximum Life
- Now: (Toughened) +20 Armor / 4% Maximum Life
Blessing (replacing )
- Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per Second
- Now: (Blessing) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +4% Healing Received
Loot Updates
All Unique items now have a single boss for target farming.
- Removed from Grigoire
Sorcerer
Removed from Lord Zir
All Classes
Removed from Beast in the Ice
All Classes
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where the damage modifier for was additive instead of multiplicative.
- Fixed an issue where the Enchantment did not properly benefit from the .
- Fixed an issue where Crackling Energy motes would remain after dying during an Encounter.
- Fixed an issue where s from the Blizzard Enchantment did not benefit from the duration increase granted by .
- Fixed an issue where triggered inconsistently with Teleport Enchant evades.
- Fixed an issue where Crackling Energy triggers chained to additional enemies in the opposite way as intended. I.e. 70% chance was a better chance for it to happen than 90%. 100% chance was actually 0% chance. (Joke? 100% of the time, it works none of the time)
- Fixed an issue where active s would not dissipate after the player died when was equipped.