Balancing an ARPG - Nerfing As the Necessary Evil

Adam Jackson

If a build dominates for too long you don't feel that shift and every build is kind of the same, there is no point in experimentation because we already know what's the best , it's so much better than everything else. healthy for the long-term health of the game.



Adam Jackson

We can't just not nerf things forever. In that world, and HotA Barb or Ball Lightning , whether or not it's bugged, we just bring everything , then the next and you get quadrillions of damage. You can't do that for a long time or you can't measure it anymore and that's not a healthy way to do things.



"Buff Underperformers, Don't Nerf Overperformers"

Blizzard

Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls - Patch 2.0.6



Class-Specific Items

Monk

Philosophy

Legendary items are just as important to class power as class skills. We recognize that the Monk class sets went out underpowered, and are substantially increasing their damage to be closer in comparison with the sets of other classes. Additionally, the Raiment of a Thousand Storms 6- piece bonus has been redesigned slightly to allow the damage to be higher, more controlled, and more deliberate.



Monkey King's Garb

(4) Set Bonus

Explosion weapon damage increased from 100% to 1600%

Lowered explosion delay from 1 to 0.5 seconds

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that cause the Spirit spent counter to reset when an item was picked up



Raiment of a Thousand Storms

(6) Set Bonus

Will now be triggered only by Dashing Strike

Weapon damage increased from 100% to 3000%

Damage radius decreased from 20 yards to 15 yards

Damage dealt can now be a Critical Hit

Removed the target cap

The visual effect will still be capped at six targets

Diablo 3's Many Balancing Issues

Blizzard

Generally speaking, has been the approach. No one likes to be nerfed. It never feels great to take away power (or be the one who’s lost it). It particularly feels bad if you’ve missed a patch cycle or two and come back feeling a lot weaker than you remember, and we especially try to avoid mid-Season changes so as not to mess with leaderboards.



However, there are times where data and community sentiment indicate a nerf is necessary (we’re looking at a couple potentially that might come in the next patch). There are also times a bug gets fixed and it results in a “nerf,” even if the original strength was never intended. There are dozens of factors that might change our approach over time because the game is changing too.



It’s folly to say we only ever intend to buff. We have tried to bring classes up to other high performers, but there’s a limit to that as well; we’re aware of the concerns about power creep and it’s something we’re always keeping an eye on.



Diablo 4's Abattoir of Zir - Adding Endgame Content Without Nerfing Outliers

Adam Jackson

I think it's more about how we do it and when. When we find stuff that's crazy we are going to be more upfront about it earlier on with the community "Hey, this is what's coming and how we see it and what we're planning to nerf."



As long as other things are viable and the thing that we nerf is viable I think it's fine. It's when we totally gut something and kill it or when we do it over and over and don't say anything beforehand and people get caught off guard there are bad feelings. So we want to communicate early and often that way it's more of a conversation.



