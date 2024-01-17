Balancing an ARPG - Nerfing As the Necessary Evil

Blizzard
Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls - Patch 2.0.6Class-Specific Items
- Monk
- Philosophy
- Legendary items are just as important to class power as class skills. We recognize that the Monk class sets went out underpowered, and are substantially increasing their damage to be closer in comparison with the sets of other classes. Additionally, the Raiment of a Thousand Storms 6- piece bonus has been redesigned slightly to allow the damage to be higher, more controlled, and more deliberate.
Monkey King's Garb
- (4) Set Bonus
- Explosion weapon damage increased from 100% to 1600%
- Lowered explosion delay from 1 to 0.5 seconds
- Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that cause the Spirit spent counter to reset when an item was picked up
Raiment of a Thousand Storms
- (6) Set Bonus
- Will now be triggered only by Dashing Strike
- Weapon damage increased from 100% to 3000%
- Damage radius decreased from 20 yards to 15 yards
- Damage dealt can now be a Critical Hit
- Removed the target cap
- The visual effect will still be capped at six targets