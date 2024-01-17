This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Season 3 Inside the Game - Constructs, Malphas Boss, Leaderboards, and More
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 2 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released an Inside the Game video for Season of the Construct, giving more details about Construct enemies, the new Boss, Malphas, Leaderboards and the Gauntlet, and more!
When does Season 3 Start? Season of the Construct Revealed Gauntlets and Leaderboard Launching Mid-Season 3
With our first official look at Malphas, Diablo 4's first stationary boss, we're thrilled to see an increased camera height - and can't wait to see what else is in store for us in Season of the Construct!
What are you looking forward to most? Let us know in the comments below!
1
Comment by
Kalocyjim24
on 2024-01-17T12:25:39-06:00
Looks amazing, cant wait!
1
