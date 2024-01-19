Patch 1.3.0 Necromancer Class Changes - Bone Spirit and Minion Buffs

Blizzard
Class Updates Developer's Note: It's important to us that when a player chooses to fully invest in a Skill, the payoff is immense. In pursuit of this goal, several of our new Unique and Legendary items are targeting Skills that have yet to reach their full potential. We're excited to see what players accomplish with our new Unique items for Barbarian's Rend, Druid's , and Sorcerer's Meteor. We're also targeting some pressing issues for each Class. Necromancers with should see their Minions strike a bit harder, Barbarians shouldn't feel that 3 Shouts are a requirement for their success, and Sorceresses applying Vulnerable with should open new build opportunities. There are also Class updates to items and Skills that are underperforming, such as the Rogue's Ranged Unique Items, and the Necromancer's Golem.
Necromancer
Skills
- Damage increased from 0.2 to 0.3.
- Bonus damage increased from 20% to 30%.
- Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 40% to 25%.
- Base damage increased from 50% to 70%.
- damage decreased from 110% to 95%.
- Damage over time increased from 80% to 95%.
- Initial damage increased from 66% to 75%.
- Return damage increased from 21% to 25%.
- Damage is increased by 4% per Essence spent casting Bone Spirit, up from 3%.
- Now restores 30% of your Maximum Essence, instead of a flat 30 Essence.
- Previous: You and your Minions deal 10% increased damage to enemies being Decomposed.
- New: Every 1.5 seconds, makes enemies Vulnerable for 4 seconds.
- Previous: Decompose Slows enemies by 50%.
- New: Decompose Slows enemies by 50%, and if you channel for at least 1.5 seconds, you gain 30% Movement Speed for 5 second after ending the channel.
- Previous: Fortifies you for 0.5% of your Maximum Life each time it hits an enemy.
- New: You gain +10% Critical Strike Chance for 4 seconds after Blood Mist ends.
- Friendly players and Minions can now freely pass through Bone Prison walls.
- The functionality of and have been swapped.
- Enemies inside of are Vulnerable.
- If an enemy is trapped by , gain 25 Essence, plus an additional 5 per enemy trapped.
- Previous: Fortify for 8% of your Maximum Life for each enemy trapped by .
- New: Reduce your active cooldowns by 0.5 seconds for each enemy trapped by Bone Prison, up to 3 seconds.
Passives
- Now displays the current bonus on the tooltip.
Book of the Dead Golem
- When Golems finish casting their active ability, they will first try to target a new close enemy before reverting to their previous target.
- Blood Golem and Iron Golem
Basic Attacks now hit enemies in an area around the main target.
Bone Golem
- Active ability now grants the Golem Thorns equal to 70% of your Armor for the duration of the Taunt.
Bone Mage
- Upgrade now Fortifies based on your Maximum Life instead of Base Life.
Skeleton Priest
- Healing increased from 25% to 40% over the 8 second duration.
Paragon Legendary Paragon Node
- Previous: Your Minions deal 15% increased damage for each Minion type you have active.
- New: Your Minions deal 10% increased damage for each 20% of Attack Speed Bonus they have.
Golem
- Additional Bonus changed from 25% Health to 25% Damage.
Item Updates
- Previous: deals increased damage based on distance traveled, up to 15-25%.
- New: Bone Spirit's Critical Strike Chance is increased by 15–25%. Your Maximum Essence is increased by 2 for each enemy hit for 15 seconds.
- Previous: Enemies afflicted by your have a % chance to be Stunned for 1 Second when they deal direct damage.
- New: Iron Maiden is now also a Darkness skill and deals Shadow damage. Enemies afflicted by your Iron Maiden have a % chance to be Stunned for 1 second when they deal direct damage.
- Chance to spawn additional corpses increased from 30–60% to 50–100%.
- Chance to reduce Golem's active cooldown increased from 2–5% to 4–10%.
- Chance to spawn a Corpse increased from 1.0–2.5% to 2%–5%.
Bug Fixes
Necromancer
- Fixed an issue where the bonus from the could get removed when the was activated.
- Fixed an issue where Shadow and Bone mages did not cast when the was equipped.
- Fixed an issue where could fail to activate while under the effect of a Bandit's Smoke Bomb.
- Fixed an issue where the would scale more than 2x when used on a two-handed weapon.