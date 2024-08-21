All New Monster Families Coming in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred





The many subregions of Nahantu each have their own corrupted monsters that plague the land.



There’s the Lacuni, apex predators of the Tenganze Plains, and the venom-infested burrows of the Skittering Earth.



The Hollows own the Lingering Hatred treetops, while the hallucinogen-riddled Dregs proliferate throughout the dense canopies of the land.



These twisted lands are symptoms of Mephisto, the Lord of Hatred’s deep grasp on this once flourishing land. Discover what dark machinations lay in wait…and the powerful tools you can wield to face them.



