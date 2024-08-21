First Look at Diablo 4's Dark Citadel, New PvE Co-op Challenge in Vessel of Hatred

Repel the Khazra Threat in Dark Citadel

Deep in the heart of Nahantu lies a twisted testament to the depths the First Khazra will go to achieve their ends. Within lies the ultimate co-op challenge, the first of its kind in Diablo IV. This endgame, cooperative dungeon rewards groups of players that can best the many perils that lay within. Venture through three individual wings to solve challenges, face deadly battles, and collaborate to emerge bloodthirsty to face the final boss.

More than one wanderer has tried—and failed—to break this fortress. Only together with others can you expect to prevail over an evil that slowly grows stronger.

The Dark Citadel is ruled by The First Khazra, who use the powers of the Citadel to perform wicked experiments on captured villagers, all in an attempt to resurrect an almighty demon by sacrificing souls.

Brave the Dark Citadel

The Dark Citadel holds three separate Wings, each with their own secrets to unlock and demonic plans to unravel. Brute force will only let you venture so far; the cooperation of your allies is the key to besting each Wing before finally facing off against the final boss.

Besting these complex bosses and intricate wings will require the efforts of your entire party. Each wing can be taken down as a group, and can be done in multiple visits if you require respite during this grand task. Communication with your allies will be key within the walls of the Citadel, and a new Marker System will be available to help indicate your next intended move.

Earn Coveted Rewards

Every week you can earn a Weekly Rewards cache the first time the Dark Citadel is completed. These caches could grant you resplendent and exclusive items only offered from Dark Citadel.

Throughout the Dark Citadel, you’ll earn Citadel Coins, which are key to unlocking cosmetics exclusive to Dark Citadel that evoke the regal mania of its demonic owners.

Unlock the Path to the Citadel

The Dark Citadel becomes available once you reach the endgame. You’ll receive an introductory Quest to begin your journey, which only needs to be completed once on your Account.

Find Allies and Bolster your Party

Mastering this challenge requires a minimum of two players, but it’s recommended to raise arms with a party of four for the best chance at emerging triumphant. The ideal way to approach this mighty challenge is to search far and wide for like-minded players…