All New Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 Season 7
Diablo IV
Posted
21 minutes ago
by
silec
Diablo 4's Patch 2.1 introduces 11 new Legendary Aspects coming to the game in Season 7, take a look at each Aspect below!
Diablo 4 Patch 2.1 PTR Blog Post Diablo 4 Season 7 PTR Campfire Chat Summary
General Aspects
Barbarian Aspects
Druid Aspects
Necromancer Aspects
Rogue Aspects
Sorcerer Aspects
Spiritborn Aspects
