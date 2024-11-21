Three New Runes Added to Vessel of Hatred with Season 7

New Runes
For Vessel of Hatred players to employ, the Alchemists of Sanctuary have been toiling to craft new sources of arcane power, use these potent sources of magic for dastardly deeds or enlightened benefaction.
New Ritual Runes
Nagu Legendary Rune
- 100 Offering generated.
- Maintain at least 1 Summon for 5 seconds, up to 6 Summons for maximum benefit.
Igni Legendary Rune
- 25 Offering generated.
- Stores offering every 0.3 seconds. Cast a non-Basic Skill to gain the stored offering. (Up to 500 Offering).
New Runes of Invocation
Chac Rare Rune
- Costs 20 Offering
- 220% weapon damage
- • Invoke Durid Lightning Bolts striking a nearby enemy
- Overflow: Spawn more Lightning Bolts