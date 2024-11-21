All 24 Witchcraft Powers in Diablo 4 Season 7

New Powers of Witchcraft

Eldritch—Wield magic that harnesses destructive energies and polymorphy.

Psyche—Wield defensive powers of the mind and spirit to create visions, focus your attacks, and induce madness in your enemies.

Growth & Decay—Wield magic that both heals and harms, boosting Life, Resource. These incantations can create horrific diseases and disruptions.

Plus, discover rare Lost powers of Witchcraft that have since been rediscovered.

Eldritch Powers

A deadly swarm of Firebats swarm enemies every 2 seconds, inflicting X total Fire damage over 1 total attack.

At Higher Ranks: Enemies are Stunned for 3 seconds after being hit 5 times by your Firebat Servants.

Every 250 Resource spent, release an explosion dealing X Shadow damage. Each explosion triggered within 10 seconds of the last increases the size and damage by 130%. Stacking up to 3 times.

At Rank 10: The third explosion pulls enemies towards you before detonating.

Release a Wave of Woe when damaging an enemy with your skills. Wave of Woe deals an additional X Shadow damage and echoes this damage to all other nearby enemies of the same type.

At Rank 5: Damage is increased by 15% each time damage is echoed and is guaranteed to echo at least 5 times. May strike the same target multiple times.

Eldritch Effects X increased damage against Headrotten.

At Rank 10: This damage bonus now extends to all monsters.

Eldritch Effects apply Vulnerable to enemies for X seconds.

At Rank 10: Damage from Psyche and Growth & Decay Effects will also apply Vulnerable at half the duration.

Lucky Hit: You have up to an X chance to apply Hex of Flames. Hex of Flames deals 1,600 additional Fire damage each time you deal damage to the target.

At Rank 7: Hex of Flames explodes dealing damage to all nearby enemies when you land a Critical Strike.

An ominous orb of pure Eldritch energy circles you, damaging any enemy it touches for X Fire damage. Doom Orb may launch itself at distant enemies before returning.

At Rank 5: Kills or damage to Bosses empower the orb’s damage by 5%. After 100%, the orb explodes dealing 5,200 damage to nearby enemies before reforming 3 seconds later.

Psyche Powers

Automatically link your life force with up to 3 nearby enemies. X of the damage you take is shared with the linked targets as physical damage. Cannot Life Link to enemy Players.

At Rank 15: For 10 seconds after using a Defensive, Macabre of Subterfuge Skill, any linked damage will be a guaranteed Critical Strike.

Damage done by your Witchcraft Effects afflicts enemies with Hex of Shattering causing them to deal X reduced damage for 5 seconds.

At Rank 8: When any Hex Effect is applied to Headrotten, all damage will be guaranteed Critical Strikes for 5 seconds.

Enemies near you have X chance for their attacks to be interrupted. Does not work on bosses.

At Rank 5: Aura of Misfortune increases your Movement Speed by 5% and Slows enemies by 30%.

When you first strike an enemy, it is afflicted with an Aura of Lament that Slows it and other nearby enemies by 70%. For each enemy inside Aura of Lament, you gain 1 Primary Resource each second. If the initial enemy dies, Aura of Lament is passed onto another nearby enemy retaining the duration. Lasts X seconds.

Only 1 enemy may be afflicted at a time. May only occur every 30 seconds.

Every 19 Seconds, a Vengeful Spirit Servant appears for X seconds. While active, all damage taken is instead taken by the spirit.

At Rank 5: When the Vengeful Spirit’s Life is fully depleted, it rushes towards up to 8 enemies dealing 2,000 Shadow damage.

Every X seconds, gain a Barrier for 5 seconds absorbing 100 damage.

At Rank 12: Twilight Warding reflects enemy projectiles while active.

Growth & Decay Powers

Summon a Poison Frog Servant that attacks and Poisons enemies for X damage over 3 seconds. On death, the frog explodes violently dealing X Poison instantly damage to nearby enemies. This explosion will always Critically Strike.

At Rank 5: Poison Frog attacks will pull enemies towards itself and Taunt enemies for 1 second.

Feed upon the life force of nearby enemies whenever you use a skill with a cooldown, increasing your primary stat by 3% per monster for X seconds.

At Rank 9: Soul Harvest does not lose duration so long as enemies are nearby.

Dealing damage to an enemy afflicts them with Hex of Whispers that deals X Shadow damage the next time damage is dealt. Afterwards, Hex of Whispers will jump to another enemy up to a maximum of 6 times. Hex of Whispers may only be applied once every 5 seconds.

At Rank 7: After bouncing onto 6 enemies, the hex bounces back to you granting X Fortify and removing all crowd control and negative status effects.

Your Witchcraft Effects deal X of the damage dealt over 5 seconds. The damage type is based on your class.

At Rank 10: When your damage-over-time effects exceed 85% of the target’s total Life, they immediately die.

After casting an Ultimate Skill, your Servants, Minions, and Companions are empowered with dark magics. Growing larger in size and dealing X bonus damage. Lasts 15 seconds.

At Rank 11: Your Servants, Minions and Companions gain 100% Critical Strike Chance while enlarged.

Conjure an aura of decay that deals X Poison damage to enemies every second.

At Rank 10: Each time Aura of Siphoning deals damage, you are healed for 1% of Maximum Life.

Dealing any damage with your skills has a 15% chance to grow a flower from the ground. When an enemy is near, the flower deals X Poison damage to that enemy over 5 seconds. If an ally is near, the flower heals for 6% maximum Life. The flower withers away after use. A flower may grow once every 5 seconds per enemy.

At Rank 5: The damage and healing affects all enemies or allies near the flower.

Lost Powers

Dealing damage or applying a Crowd Control effect with any of your Witchcraft Effects increases your Attack Speed by X for 10 Seconds, stacking once per unique Witchcraft Effect.

Witchcraft Effects are Eldritch, Psyche, and Growth & Decay.

At Rank 8: Gain 40% Lucky Hit chance while bonuses from Eldritch, Psyche, Growth & Decay are active at once.

Increase the potency of your Hex Effects by X.

At Rank 10: Increase the Critical Strike Chance by 10% against enemies afflicted by your Hex Effects.

The size of your Aura Effects are increased by X.

At Rank 10: Increase the Critical Strike Damage by 50% against enemies inside your Aura Effects.

When an enemy is afflicted by both a Hex and an Aura Effect, a Piranhado is summoned pulling enemies towards it and dealing X Physical damage over 12 seconds. May occur once every 20 seconds.

At Rank 5: Piranhado moves itself towards nearby enemies.

