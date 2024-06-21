This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
All 16 New Class-Specific Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 16 min ago
by
silec
Diablo 4's Patch 1.5.0 introduces 16 new class-specific Legendary Aspects coming to the game in Season 5.
While Blizzard has stated that there will be
50 new Unique and Legendary Aspects
coming to the game in Season 5, we've gotten a look at the class-specific Aspects in the newly released Season 5 PTR Patch Notes. It's entirely possible that more class-specific Aspects will be released in the future, but for now, take a look at each class below!
Diablo 4 PTR Patch Notes: Patch 1.5.0 New Unique Items in Diablo 4 Season 5
Barbarian
Aspect of Forward Momentum - Mobility
Knocking back an enemy grants 25-40% Movement Speed for 3 seconds.
Druid
Aspect of the Rushing Wilds - Mobility
Casting a Companion Skill grants 5-15% Movement Speed for 5 seconds, up to 15-45%.
Necromancer
Aspect of the Unholy Tether - Mobility
Casting
Golem
's active Skill creates a bond between you for 6 seconds. While the bond is active, both of you are
Unhindered
and gain 25-40% Movement Speed.
Inexorable Reaper's Aspect - Mobility
now dashes you forward to attack instead. It becomes a Mobility Skill and costs no Essence, but has a 22-7 second cooldown.
Aspect of Creeping Mist - Mobility
Gain 20-35% Evade Cooldown Reduction.
You can now Evade during , traveling twice as far. Entering or exiting resets your Evade Cooldown.
Imprisoned Spirit's Aspect - Offensive
When explodes inside a , it explodes an additional time, dealing 40-70% of normal damage.
now prioritizes enemies inside a .
Rogue
Aspect of Nebulous Brews – Mobility
Using a Healing Potion grants 35-50% Movement Speed for 3 seconds. After moving 30 meters, you spawn a Healing Potion.
Galvanized Slasher's Aspect – Resource
Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Mobility Skill has a 15-30% chance to fully restore your Energy. Your Maximum Energy is increased by 10-25.
Aspect of Iron Rain – Offensive
has a 35-50% chance to create an Arrow Storm where it explodes, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms continuously apply
Vulnerable
.
Breakneck Bandit's Aspect – Offensive
deals 15-30% increased damage and has a 20% chance to Stun enemies for 3 seconds with each hit.
Mired Sharpshooter's Aspect – Utility
is now a Marksman Skill that periodically throws 5-20 piercing daggers over its duration, each dealing Shadow damage and applying
Vulnerable
for 3 seconds.
Sorcerer
Aspect of Tenuous Agility
Gain 5-15% increased Movement Speed. This bonus is doubled if you haven't used a Defensive Skill in 8 seconds.
Aspect of the Firebird
Gain the for free.
When activates, Meteorites fall around you dealing 50-70% Fire damage.
Lightning Rod Aspect
has a 5-20% chance to chain an additional time when hitting Crowd Controlled enemies and Bosses, and will seek them as targets.
Aspect of Elemental Acuity
Casting a Pyromancy, Shock, or Frost Skill increases your Mana Regeneration by 10-20% for 5 seconds, once per element.
At maximum stacks, the total bonus is increased to 60-120% for 10 seconds, but all stacks expire after the duration.
Aspect of the Orange Herald
Lucky Hit: Up to a 5-10% Chance when you damage an enemy with a Skill to reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 2 seconds. Can only happen once per Skill cast.
