Diablo 4 Season 5: PTR Campfire Chat Summary

- The Invulnerable Cooldown will begin once the effect ends, rather than when the effect begins.
- Enemy Crowd Control effects will be reduced.
Barbarian
Barbarians will be receiving a new Unique that will act as a support item.
Rogue
Rogues will be receiving several buffs to the Flurry
Skill.
Druid
Druid will be receiving buffs to their Companions.
Sorcerer
Sorcerers will be receiving a new Unique that buffs their Chain Lightning
ability.
Necromancer
Necromancers will be receiving additional abilities for their minions, including a Golem Body Slam.