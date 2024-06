Diablo 4 Season 5: PTR Campfire Chat Summary

The Invulnerable Cooldown will begin once the effect ends, rather than when the effect begins.

Enemy Crowd Control effects will be reduced.

Barbarian

Rogue

Druid

Sorcerer

Necromancer

Barbarians will be receiving a new Unique that will act as a support item.Rogues will be receiving several buffs to the Flurry Skill.Druid will be receiving buffs to their Companions.Sorcerers will be receiving a new Unique that buffs their Chain Lightning ability.Necromancers will be receiving additional abilities for their minions, including a Golem Body Slam.