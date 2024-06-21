Diablo 4 Season 5: PTR Campfire Chat Summary





There will be over 50 new Unique and Legendary items coming to Season 5! Some of these items will be target-farmed from the new endgame content Infernal Hordes.



The Basilisk - Druid Staff



The Mortacrux - Necromancer Dagger



The Third Blade - Barbarian Sword



The Umbacrux - Rogue Dagger



Vox Omnium - Sorcerer Staff



